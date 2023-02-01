Greenwood senior tight end Lofton Howard (16) makes a reception on 4 and 11 for a 1 and goal on the 3-yard line against visiting Grayson County in round 1 of the KHSAA 5A High School Football Tournament at Greenwood Friday November 4 in Bowling Green. The Gators defeated the Cougars 36-14.
It was a dream come true for Greenwood’s Lofton Howard, who signed to play football at Western Kentucky University on Wednesday.
Howard continues the family tradition of playing at WKU -- joining his father William Howard, who played under Jack Harbaugh in the early 1990s and his sister Katie Howard, who just finished her sophomore season with the WKU volleyball team.
“It’s pretty exciting knowing I am going to be playing on the same field my dad played on,” Howard said. “Having my sister in an apartment right beside my dorm, that will be pretty cool too.”
Howard said he received some interest from other schools, but it was also WKU that was his top choice.
“It started with some smaller schools, but as soon as Western offered I knew it was where I wanted to be,” Howard said. “It didn’t take long for me to make my decision that was where I wanted to go.”
Howard just wrapped up a stellar career at Greenwood, playing for his father. Howard is the program’s all-time leader in tackles with 404 tackles and second all-time with nine interceptions. He showed his versatility throughout his prep career playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball.
While Howard can play multiple positions, he is slotted to be a tight end for the Hilltoppers. Still, Howard said he is willing to play anywhere he is needed.
“Whether they decide to play me on the defensive side, that is up to them,” Howard said. “I’m just going there to play football, really. I think I can help out on special teams if that is where I need to be or if it is the offensive side of the ball or defensive. It doesn’t matter.”
He said he’s already thought about what it will mean to play his first home game for WKU.
“I think it is just going to be a surreal moment,” Howard said. “I will just have to take it all in -- first home game with my parents in the stands. Pretty much my entire family will be there.”
But first Howard will wrap up his senior season finishing up basketball before running track for Greenwood.
“I think it is nice not having to worry about anything like this,” Howard said. “I’ll play basketball, do track and then be off to Western. I think it will be pretty cool.”
