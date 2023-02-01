221104-sports-GW football hosts Grayson County 5A KHSAA round 1_outbound 14.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood senior tight end Lofton Howard (16) makes a reception on 4 and 11 for a 1 and goal on the 3-yard line against visiting Grayson County in round 1 of the KHSAA 5A High School Football Tournament at Greenwood Friday November 4 in Bowling Green. The Gators defeated the Cougars 36-14.

 Joseph Barkoff

It was a dream come true for Greenwood’s Lofton Howard, who signed to play football at Western Kentucky University on Wednesday.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you