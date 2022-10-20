Greenwood senior Lofton Howard and his teammates simply wouldn't be stopped Thursday night.
Howard, a Western Kentucky football commit, scored three touchdowns -- including the final two of the game -- to lead the host Gators to a 35-21 win over Class 5A, District 2 rival South Warren on Thursday night. The victory was Greenwood's first over the Spartans since 2016 and locked up the No. 2 seed in the district standings, giving the Gators a chance to stay home for the first round of the state playoffs.
Greenwood (7-2 overall, 2-1 district) made it happen with some big plays on offense and a defense that bent plenty, but didn't break too much.
Trailing 21-20 in the fourth quarter, the Gators came up with a huge defensive play when the Spartans fumbled the snap and Greenwood's Brayden Rider pounced on the loose ball for a fumble recovery at the South Warren 44-yard line.
Two plays later, Gators quarterback Ryan Huff found Elmo Stewart in single coverage and connected on a 39-yard pass down to the Spartans' 10. Howard, who fills in at quarterback in short-yardage situations, finished off the drive on the next play with a 10-yard touchdown run and then ran in the two-point conversion to put his team up 28-21 with 7:26 to play.
South Warren (5-4, 1-2) still had ample time and immediately started moving the ball again. Spartans quarterback Bryce Button opened the ensuing drive with a 29-yard run, then later hooked up with Eli Carter on a 26-yard completion. But as happened several times Thursday, South Warren's offense sputtered in the red zone. Facing a fourth-and-9 at the Greenwood 10, Button's pass to the end zone fell incomplete.
That put the ball back in Howard's hands. Still in at quarterback to try and grind out first downs and run time off the clock, Howard ran the ball five straight times. The last, on a third-and-7, was the game-clincher when Howard plowed into congestion, bounced off a pair of defenders and turned upfield for a 63-yard touchdown run.
"There was about two minutes left and and so all we need is two first downs and we're gonna win this thing," Howard said. "Luckily I busted one to make it a two-possession game. That's what I was thinking when I was running -- I was like, 'Do I need to score or slide?' But it was a two-possession game, so I just ran it into the end zone."
Greenwood got the scoring started just two plays into Thursday's game at the Swamp, as Tel Tel Long ripped off an 88-yard touchdown run to put his team up early.
South Warren answered right back on its first possession as Button hit Eli Carter for a 7-yard touchdown pass to knot the score.
Both teams moved the ball on offense after that, but neither could come up with any points until late in the second quarter when Button capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put his team up 14-7 with 1:11 left in the first half.
That lead didn't last long, as three plays later Huff hit Gray Price with a pass down the sideline. Price took it from there, racing 56 yards for a touchdown reception to give the Gator a tie heading into the break.
South Warren missed a prime opportunity to start the second half after a 43-yard kickoff return by Jimmy Sales put them in solid field position. But the drive stalled at the Greenwood 29, and the Gators marched right back down the field. Facing a fourth-and-15 at the Spartans' 44, Greenwood kept the drive alive when Elmo Stewart ran 33 yards on a fake punt. On the next play, Stewart took a direct snap and found Howard in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Greenwood missed the extra point, and South Warren took the lead on its next possession when Sales closed out the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to put his team up 21-20.
From there, the Gators took control. Howard finished with 100 rushing yards and two TDs on just six carries and added three catches for 60 yards with a score. Long also eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark with 110. Greenwood ran for 243 yards and passed for 155, with Huff completing 4-of-16 passes for 144 yards and a TD.
"My first two years here we came up short to them," Stewart said. "It just feels good this year to go out with my team and get a big win."
South Warren outgained the Gators in total offense, 500-398, but committed three turnovers while forcing just one and racking up inopportune penalties.
"It's the same story every single week -- I mean, that's the story of our year," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "We just give touchdowns away. I don't know how many just one-play touchdowns we've had this year. That's what we do, then we drive the ball in the red zone and we don't score. That's been our year."
South Warren will close the regular season Oct. 28 at home against Logan County, while Greenwood will host Apollo.
"I think we did a good job," Greenwood coach William Howard said. "We kind of struggled running the ball at times, but we got a few things accomplished and I think we did a great job with the passing game, taking advantage of some things they do. Our kids played extremely hard and I'm proud of them."
SWHS 7 7 7 -- 21
GHS 7 7 6 15 -- 35
First quarter
GHS -- Tel Tel Long 88 run (Drew Smothers kick), 10:53
SWHS -- Eli Carter 7 pass from Bryce Button (Eli McIntosh kick), 8:17
Second quarter
SWHS -- Button 1 run (McIntosh kick), 1:11
GHS -- Gray Price 56 pass from Ryan Huff (Smothers kick), 0:14
Third quarter
GHS -- Lofton Howard 16 pass from Elmo Stewart (kick failed), 8:10
SWHS -- Jimmy Sales 9 run (McIntosh kick), 4:30
Fourth quarter
GHS -- Howard 10 run (Howard run), 7:26
GHS -- Howard 63 run (Smothers kick), 2:15