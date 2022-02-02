Greenwood's Lofton Howard notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Gators to their seventh straight victory with a 44-32 win Tuesday at Barren County in boys' basketball.
Aaron Brown added nine points and eight rebounds for Greenwood.
Mason Griggs had nine points and Aiden Miller added eight points for the host Trojans.
Greenwood (19-3) is back in action Friday at Fern Creek.
Barren County (11-9) visits District 15 rival Glasgow on Friday.
Bowling Green 75, Allen Co.-Scottsville 36
Turner Buttry was 5-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 24 points in host Bowling Green's 75-36 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Makayelus Wardlow drilled four of the Purples' 12 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Elijah Starks added nine points.
Jordan Turner had 10 points to lead the visiting Patriots.
Bowling Green (18-4) visits District 14 rival South Warren on Friday.
ACS (5-18) is at District 15 foe Monroe County on Friday.
South Warren 64, Christian County 46
Ty Price scored 21 points to lead host South Warren to a 64-46 win over Christian County on Tuesday.
Will Faulkner added 11 points, and Andrew Goley and Linkin Lockhart chipped in with eight points each for the Spartans.
South Warren (9-11) hosts Russell County on Thursday.
Todd Co. Central 51, Warren East 48
Visiting Todd County Central claimed a 51-48 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Isaiah Andrews just missed a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders in the loss. Kaleb Matlock added 12 points for East.
Warren East (8-11) was set to host District 14 rival Warren Central on Wednesday.
Glasgow 48, Monroe County 43
Sam Bowling scored 17 points to pace visiting Glasgow to a 48-43 win over District 15 foe Monroe County on Tuesday.
Ashton Cerwinske added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow (9-11 overall, 2-1 District 15) hosts district rival Barren County on Friday.
Girls
Warren East 46, Todd Co. Central 45
Rylee Bratcher's offensive putback at the buzzer lifted host Warren East to a 46-45 win over Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Warren East (4-17) visits district rival Warren Central on Friday.
Barren County 74, Greenwood 45
Host Barren County rolled to a 74-45 win over Greenwood on Tuesday.
Leia Trinh scored 17 points, Kayla Grant had nine points and Avery Overmohle scored eight points for the Lady Gators in the loss.
Barren County (15-4) is back in action Friday at district rival Glasgow.
Greenwood (13-7) was slated to visit District 14 rival South Warren on Wednesday.
Monroe County 59, Glasgow 49
Host Monroe County earned a 59-49 win over district opponent Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mia Cassady had 15 points and Kayla Kirkpatrick scored 11 points for the Lady Scotties in the loss. Ashton Botts added nine points and four assists, and Khloe Hale had eight points and seven rebounds.
Glasgow (9-10, 0-3) hosts district rival Barren County on Friday.
North Hardin 55, Edmonson County 54, OT
North Hardin slipped past host Edmonson County for a 55-54 overtime win on Tuesday.
Annie Kiper led the Lady Cats with 16 points in the loss. Cariann Williams nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Lily Jane Vincent and Hallie Cassidy grabbed 10 rebounds each.
Edmonson County (8-15) visits District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.