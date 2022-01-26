PREP ROUNDUP Howard's double-double lifts Gators over East Daily News Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood's Lofton Howard tallied a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Gators to a 70-59 road win over District 14 rival Warren East in boys' basketball action Tuesday.Mason Thornhill added 15 points, Aaron Brown tallied 14 points and Brakton Stinnett had 11 points for the Gators in the win.Greenwood (15-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) is back in action Friday at home against district rival Warren Central. Warren East (7-9, 1-3) visits district foe Bowling Green on Friday.Central Hardin 88, Edmonson County 62Visiting Central Hardin claimed an 88-62 victory over Edmonson County on Tuesday.Tyler Anderson, Trace Taylor, Braden Wall and Evan Stice each finished with 11 points in the loss for the Wildcats. Cole Saling added 10 points.Edmonson County (10-10) visits District 12 rival Grayson County on Friday.Green County 73, Glasgow 65Host Glasgow dropped a 73-65 decision to Green County on Tuesday.Christian Wenskoski scored 21 points off seven 3-pointers to lead the Scotties in the loss. Jackson Poland added 12 points, Sam Bowling finished with 10 points and Ashton Cerwinske had nine points.Glasgow (8-9) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.GirlsGreenwood 54, Warren East 41 Leia Trinh finished with 22 points as Greenwood picked up a 54-41 road win over District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.Kayla Grant added 16 points and Jojo McCorkle had 14 points for the Lady Gators in the win.Greenwood (11-6, 3-2) hosts district foe Warren Central on Friday.Warren East (3-16, 0-6) hosts North Hardin on Saturday.Glasgow 42, Green County 27Ashton Botts scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead host Glasgow to a 42-27 win over Green County on Tuesday.Mia Cassidy added 13 points and Khloe Hale scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Lady Scotties in the win.Glasgow (9-7) visits district rival Barren County on Friday.Logan County 35, Edmonson County 33Host Logan County held on for a 35-33 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.Paige Wolfe finished with 13 points and Cariann Williams had eight points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Cats in the loss.Logan County (15-6) hosts District 13 rival Russellville on Friday.Edmonson County (7-13) visits district foe Grayson County on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Warren East Central Hardin Edmonson County Green County Glasgow Logan County Recommended for you