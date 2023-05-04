220827-sports-Raider Twilight Run_outbound 16.jpg
Buy Now

Warren East senior cross country runner Trevor Hudnall finishes third in the Raiders’ Twilight Run hosted by Warren East at Ephram White Park Saturday August 27 in Bowling Green.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

Warren East’s Trevor Hudnall will remain in Bowling Green, signing Thursday to run cross country and track at Western Kentucky University.

– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you