Warren East’s Trevor Hudnall will remain in Bowling Green, signing Thursday to run cross country and track at Western Kentucky University.
Hudnall said the chance to run for his hometown school was an easy decision.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Hudnall said. “I’ve worked for this a long time. It’s good to see it’s finally paid off.”
Hudnall has been a big part of both Warren East’s track and cross country teams. He finished the cross country season with a seventh-place finish in Class 2A, Region 2 and a 23rd-place finish at the Class 2A state championships.
In track, Hudnall recently broke the City-County meet record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 59.56 seconds. That also set the school record in the event.
“That meant a lot,” Hudnall said. “There was a lot of hard work doing that. It was a good feeling for it to finally be broken.”
Hudnall will have a familiar face as a teammate at WKU. Bowling Green’s Michael House signed last week and at the time said he looked forward to joining Hudnall at Western.
“That will be cool,” Hudnall said. “I’ve known Michael for a long time. We ran against each other. We get to be on the same side.”
Hudnall is also a member of the Warren East baseball team, which is looking to build off a Region 4 runner-up finish last season. Hudnall said he will limit himself to just cross country and track at the next level.
“It’s pretty busy trying to do track and baseball at the same time, so trying to focus on one, I think it will be pretty good,” Hudnall said.{&end}
