For Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson, his two passions in life are being an outdoorsman and volleyball.
Those passions have led to a pretty special summer in the Hudson household.
Hudson’s sons Tyler and Drew are both excelling in those passions – with Tyler qualifying for BASSMASTER College National Championships last month and Drew was named an All-American after winning a bronze medal with the C2 Attack at the AAU 17 Open National Volleyball Championships earlier this month.
The recent success is the culmination of hard work by both – excelling in sports that aren’t high profile in this area.
“It’s unique to see my two sons grab one of each of those passions,” Travis Hudson said. “It’s been really special for me to see each of my boys follow one of those passions and have success doing something that they really, really love to do.”
Tyler said it’s made for some fun conversations with the success the brothers have had, although both have had to cheer the other on from afar.
“One thing that stinks is we are both so busy we don’t get to see each other succeed in person a lot,” Tyler Hudson said. “It’s always cool to get a call and say, ‘Hey, Drew is going to the finals,’ or Drew is doing this or Drew is doing that. I’m sure he feels the same way about me. It’s been a cool summer. I’m glad we are both succeeding and getting to show our talents off at a high level.”
Tyler said he always liked fishing and took up tournament fishing early in high school.
“I love everything about it,” Tyler Hudson said. “It combines competitiveness with the bass fishing thing. It’s been cool. I’m excited to go to this national tournament. I think it is going to really help get our program out there and put us on the map a little bit.
“We are not funded by the University since we are a club sport, so I think it has really helped us look for sponsorship opportunities too and really open some doors for us.”
It’s a pretty expensive sport and one that requires a lot of patience and commitment. To practice for next month’s national championship at Pickwick Lake, Tyler and his partner have to make the nearly four-hour trek and are only allotted a certain few dates when they can fish in the lake.
At the qualifying tournament, the field featured 150 boats with the top 15 advancing. Tyler and partner Evan McNaughton finished 12th to become the first team to ever represent WKU at the collegiate national championships.
“I remember standing there and you can see the people in line waiting to weigh in their fish,” Tyler Hudson said. “We were sitting in eighth at one point. We knew we’d fall down, but … we are sitting there 12th and we are sitting there looking at the tanks and there are only two other people standing there. We were like, ‘If you do the math, we have done it.’ So that was a pretty cool thing to realize and get to share with my partner.”
Drew competed with around 2,500 other players in his division at the AAU nationals and was one of only 12 to be named an All-American.
Drew said growing up around the sport really drove his passion, adding there is some pressure in a sport his father has made a name in, but does like having insight right there at his disposal.
That insight is only given when Drew wants it, with Travis adding he’s learned they talk about volleyball when Drew is ready to talk about volleyball.
“It’s something that is super special and I am super blessed to have,” Drew Hudson said. “A lot of kids talk to their mom and dad about the game and they don’t even really know what happened. They just know if they won or lost. So it is super cool and it has helped me mature a lot in the game – understanding it at a deeper level.”
Drew also plays high school basketball and is about to enter his senior season at South Warren. It’s made for some hectic days.
“My coaches with both volleyball and basketball are unbelievable about helping me be flexible,” Drew Hudson said. “The seasons do overlap and there are times that I have to make sacrifices and I know those coaches really have to make sacrifices. I think the biggest thing for me is making sure I am present where my feet are because there are times where I will be playing a basketball game Friday night and I’ll have an 8 a.m. match with volleyball the next Saturday.”
While volleyball is his first love, Drew said basketball is going to be hard to give up.
“I really love South Warren,” Drew Hudson said. “I really love the program, so I am really going to enjoy this last year.”
The successful summer hasn’t just been confined to the immediate family. Travis Hudson’s nieces McLaine and Mallory have also had eventful summers, with McLaine named the Region 4 player of the year in softball and Mallory winning Miss Kentucky.
“I was talking to mom last week and she said, ‘My grandkids are having a pretty good summer,’ ” Travis Hudson said. “My brother Todd and his family live a couple of blocks away from us and all of those kids grew up together. Mallory is roughly Tyler’s age and then McLaine is a high schooler now, a couple years younger than Drew. It’s just been amazing. They all four took a different path and they all four have been succeeding at such a high level in what they are doing.
“I think one of the great messages in it for all parents is just let them follow what their passion is.”
Drew and Tyler are both hopeful they can build off the memorable summer.
Tyler heads to the national championship next month. The three-day event features 130 teams, with the field cut down to 12 the final day.
“You are getting the best of the best in the collegiate game,” Tyler Hudson said. “I think making the third day would be a good goal for us.”
Drew will continue to play on the club circuit and has already committed to play collegiately at Ohio State.
“I want to see how far the game can take me, how much I can accomplish with it,” Drew Hudson said.
Travis said he is certain Drew will continue to excel at the sport.
“He has truly beat the odds to be playing on the men’s side, to grow up in an area where there’s no high school volleyball on the boys’ side,” Travis Hudson said. “At every stop he has beaten the odds. In the women’s game, there are 350-some Division I schools. In the men’s game, there are like 60-some. Just the odds of being a Division I player are astronomical on the men’s side.”
Beyond Ohio State is the chance to perhaps follow in dad’s footsteps. It’s something that Drew said he hasn’t totally dismissed.
“I’ve definitely thought about it, but I am so young I don’t even know what I am having for dinner tonight,” Drew Hudson said. “That’s too far in advance for me. I think that is certainly a possibility, but nothing I could put my finger on quite yet.”