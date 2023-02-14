PREP ROUNDUP Hudson leads Spartans past Lady Rebels Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Warren freshman McLaine Hudson scored 10 points to lead the visiting Spartans to a 46-32 girls' basketball win over Todd County Central on Monday.Gracie Hodges and TyKeidra Garrett added seven points each, and Mila Munrath finished with six points and 15 rebounds in the win.South Warren (16-13) closes out the regular season Thursday against visiting Owensboro. Edmonson County 39, Ohio County 36Cariann Williams posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead host Edmonson County to a 39-36 win over Ohio County on Monday.Annie Kiper and Callie Webb added four points each for the Lady Cats.Edmonson County (19-7) wraps up the regular season Friday at Russellville.Russellville 55, Fort Campbell 12Lareesha Cawthorn produced a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead visiting Russellville to a 55-12 win over Fort Campbell on Monday.A'miyah Collier also hit double digits with 13 points and Ja'eda Poindexter chipped in with nine points for the Lady Panthers.Russellville (13-13) finishes the regular season Friday at home against Edmonson County.BoysACS 63, Russellville 56 Allen County-Scottsville's Jordan Turner tallied a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the homestanding Patriots to a 63-56 victory over Russellville on Monday.Robert Robledo added a career-high 19 points for the Patriots. Turner also tallied six assists, while Jackson Morris and Chase Ross had seven points each.ACS (5-19) was slated to return to action Tuesday at Foundation Christian Academy.Octavious McKeage tallied 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Russellville. Eli McMurry totaled 10 points, Noah Stovall had nine points and Jayden Russell had seven points for the Panthers.Russellville (7-18) was set to host Edmonson County on Tuesday.Butler County 87, Fort Campbell 65Ty Price scored 39 points to pace host Butler County to an 87-65 win over Fort Campbell on Monday.Lawson Rice notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Luke Laughing tallied eight points and nine rebounds for Bears.Butler County (19-9) closes out the regular season Thursday at home against McLean County.Logan County 51, Heritage Christian 45, OTColby Collins scored 16 points to help host Logan County prevail 51-45 in overtime against Heritage Christian on Monday.Jack Delaney added 11 points, Kade Wall had 10 points and Brady Hinton had nine points for the Cougars.Logan County (9-20) finishes up the regular season Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Warren Todd County Central Edmonson County Ohio County Russellville Fort Campbell Allen County-scottsville Butler County Logan County Heritage Christian Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you