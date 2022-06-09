For South Warren eighth grader McLaine Hudson, success in sports might not seem like much of a surprise.
The sports she is making a name in might be surprising, however.
The niece of Western Kentucky volleyball head coach Travis Hudson has found her calling in other sports. She was a key contributor for the South Warren basketball team that advanced to the Region 4 tournament and now she is enjoying a breakout season on the softball diamond, setting the table at the top of the order for a South Warren team still playing for a state title.
“I have no idea how I didn’t play volleyball,” Hudson said. “I just gravitated toward (basketball and softball). I remember one day I asked my dad, ‘How am I not playing volleyball right now?’
“It’s just one of those things where you end up doing it and you're still with it because you love it.”
South Warren will face Henderson County at 4 p.m. CDT Friday in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. Hudson will be in her customary leadoff spot, taking the field as the state leader in hits (84) and runs scored (71).
She said her love for softball comes from her mom, Caroline. She took up softball first, with basketball close behind.
“(Playing both sports) definitely helps me refresh,” Hudson said. “After a long softball season, it’s good to just go to basketball and not pick up a softball for a while. It really helps you rethink and get your mind right for the next season because you’re not thinking about softball every day.”
She said playing basketball has helped her become a better softball player.
“Basketball is a lot of failure,” Hudson said. “You miss a lot of shots. Softball is the same way. In basketball you just have to flush it, but softball is a lot harder to flush it because you have to sit through nine batters to get a chance to do it again. (Basketball) helps me with the flushing mentality.”
South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said she could see Hudson’s potential when she joined the middle school team in sixth grade. When the Spartans' varsity team needed a second baseman last season, Reynolds and her coaching staff made the decision to give Hudson a chance to win the job.
“At the beginning of the season we were like, ‘We have to remember she is young,’ ” Reynolds said. “She played last year like an upperclassman. This year she has just dominated. I haven’t seen many kids – if any – come through at her age that have the mental aspect of the game. We talk about a softball IQ and her softball IQ is through the roof. She knows the game.”
Hudson hit at the bottom of the order last season with some impressive results. She hit .410 and only struck out six times in 116 at-bats. While there was success, Hudson said there were struggles as well while adjusting to the varsity level.
“There were times when I was a little bit frustrated, but it really helped me get comfortable this year,” Hudson said. “ ... There were times of self-doubt, but most of the time I stayed positive and knew that I could do it.”
After proving she could have success at the varsity level last year, Reynolds and her staff moved Hudson into the leadoff spot this year. Hudson found out about the decision at the first scrimmage of the year.
“I was a little nervous,” Hudson said. “Every time you lead off a game your heart is pounding, but I think I am a good leadoff hitter because I find a way to get on base a lot. I just try to hit the ball every single time and help my team.”
Hudson has done plenty to help the team. In addition to her eye-popping hitting and runs scored stats, Hudson has shown the ability to combine power with speed. She has seven homers this season, six more than last year, and is 24-for-24 in stolen bases.
She credits her success to the rest of her teammates that hit behind her in the batting order.
“Our lineup is deep,” Hudson said. “There’s not a lot of holes. Everybody gets hits. Everybody produces.”
While Hudson won’t even be in high school until the fall, her success has already made her a potential future Miss Softball candidate. Reynolds, a former Miss Softball, said the buzz is warranted.
“I think it is a definite for her,” Reynolds said. “If she keeps on the track she is going on, I think it could definitely be something she accomplishes by the time she graduates. There are several schools already looking at her and she knows that, but she keeps a level head with it. She is very humble and understands the work is not done.”
That understanding is evident when Hudson is asked about this year being perhaps the tip of the iceberg to her potential on the diamond.
“I’ve definitely thought about the projection of the next few years and when I am an upperclassman, but for me I am just playing for my team,” Hudson said. “If I start getting caught up in it, then I know there could be a decline. I want to just keep progressing and helping the team.”
And helping the team starts with this weekend, where Hudson said the focus remains on trying to win a state championship.
“It’s one of those amazing potential feelings,” Hudson said. “We played Henderson County in the regular season and we know it is going to be a completely different game, completely different circumstances. We just have to come out and fight.”