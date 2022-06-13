Three local players received first team all-state selections by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
South Warren’s McLaine Hudson was a Class 3A first team all-state selection, Warren East’s Emma Markham was a Class 2A first team all-state selection and Russellville’s A’Miyah Collier was a Class A first team all-state selection.
Greenwood’s Josi Morrison and Kayden Murray, and Barren County’s Katie Murphy were named Class 3A second team all-state selections.
In Class 2A, Warren East’s Madison Hymer and Lydia Jones and Allen County-Scottsville’s Hadley Borders were second team all-state selections with Warren East’s Haylie Brasel and Franklin-Simpson’s Ally Utley honorable mention selections.
Russellville’s Jackyln Zuege was a second team all-state selection in Class A.
Green County’s Tanlee Hudgins was named the Class A player of the year, with Owensboro Catholic the Class A coaching staff of the year. Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond and Lewis County’s Emily Cole were named Class 2A co-players of the year, with Elizabethtown named the Class 2A coaching staff of the year. Ballard’s Brooke Gray was named the Class 3A player of the year, with Ballard named the Class 3A coaching staff of the year.
Estill County’s Emma Winkle was named Miss Softball.