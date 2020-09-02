MORGANTOWN – Butler County last made the state playoffs way back in 2016, a season that pre-dates any player on the current roster.
Since then, the school has won just one game in three seasons after enduring back-to-back winless campaigns in 2017 and 2018 before going 1-9 last season.
These are some hungry Bears.
Count three-year starting quarterback Jagger Henderson – whose older brother Rex was the starting QB on the Bears' last playoff team – among those eager to break through this year.
"Yeah, it's been a little bit – since my brother, I think," Henderson said. "But we're going to get there. It just takes a little bit of extra work, but we've got the determination and that's what matters.
"Everybody's been on this tough road for a while now. We're just ready to get on the victory road, for sure."
Butler County gained plenty of hard-earned experience over the past couple seasons, and the payoff could come this year. All 11 starters at the end of last season are back on offense, while nine starters return on defense.
"We've been playing a lot of freshmen, sophomores and juniors the last three years really," Bears coach Brandon Embry said. "We've been young, had a couple small classes in a row. We only graduated two from last year's roster. We got a few extra guys out – we're rolling about 45 this year, which is pretty good for a 2A school."
Henderson will again be at the controls of Butler County's spread offense after passing for 1,644 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He also gained a team-high 326 rushing yards along with eight TDs.
His favorite target, fellow junior Solomon Flener, also returns at tight end after hauling in 44 receptions for 708 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
"I think we're very deep in our skill players," Flener said. "We've got a lot of new skill players and our line – our whole line came back from last year, so that's going to be a big help."
Do-everything back Bryar Beasley – who was second on the team in receiving last year – will reprise that role, while Brody Hunt, Zack Silcox and Luke Laughing are among potential targets in the passing game.
"We've got receivers everywhere," Embry said. "Offensively we've got a lot of weapons. We can roll a lot of different guys, go to different packages. We've got some big receivers, some little quick receivers. So depending on what the defense is giving us, we can give a lot of different looks this year."
Senior Josh Morris leads a backfield that should produce more rushing yards this year, with Jordan Todd and Beasley also expected to get carries.
The Bears' veteran offensive line of center Trenton Bryant, tackles Zack White and Carson Miller, and guards Trentin Embry and Ian Moore should make the going easier for all those skill players.
Flener and Jacob Cox, who will also see time at tight end, will start at defensive end for Butler County. Walker Inglis, who sat out last season after playing as a sophomore, is slated to play nose guard while Zack White, Leevi McMillin, Jake McKee and freshman Blake Tomes are in the mix on the defensive line.
Senior Landon Binion, who led the team with 93 tackles (including eight tackles for loss and two sacks), is back at linebacker along with second-leading tackler Josh Morris (76 stops) and Dylan Silcox.
Henderson, Zack Silcox, Beasley, Laughing and Hunter McKee are counted on to hold down the secondary.
"Everybody's been ready to get back to it," Henderson said. "There's been a lot of effort. Everybody's excited and we're really hoping we get to play through the whole season."
The shortened preseason has affected the Bears just like every other team, but Embry thinks his team will be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener at Hart County.
"The guys are in better shape," Embry said. "They've worked their tails off in the weight room and we've built depth, as well.
"... We've got more depth than we've had in a long time, across the board. Things are looking a lot better. We're headed back in the right direction to where we've been in the past."
Butler County 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – at Hart County
Sept. 18 – McLean County
Sept. 25 – at Hancock County
Oct. 2 – Grayson County
Oct. 9 – at Todd County Central
Oct. 16 – at Russell County
Oct. 23 – Owensboro Catholic
Oct. 30 – at Ohio County
Nov. 6 – Edmonson County
