Warren East junior Madison Hymer tallied a triple, scored three runs and totaled four runs batted in as part of a 2-for-5 day at the plate, helping the host Lady Raiders top Ohio County 15-5 in six innings in softball action Thursday.
Lydia Jones went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Jaeleigh Childers was 2-for-3 with an RBI Rileigh Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Also for the Lady Raiders, Alyssa Matlock homered and drove in three runs, Autumn Summers had a double and an RBI, and Kenzie Upton scored three runs and drove in one.
Starting pitcher Tristen Lindsey got the win after allowing three runs in three innings. She struck out one batter. Autumn Brooks pitched the final three innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out two.
Warren East (4-2) takes on Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Butler County 5, Franklin-Simpson 3
Carley Jones produced a double and three RBIs to lead visiting Butler County to a 5-3 win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Addison Miller was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Tinlea Belcher was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Madison Clark went 2-for-4 with a double and Karrington Hunt added an RBI in the win.
Lady Bears starting pitcher Avery Gleason fired a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) off five hits and a walk while striking out two.
Butler County (2-1) hosts Grayson County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (1-3) is slated to face Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Glasgow 9, Adair County 3
Teairra Saltsman went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and stole three bases to boost host Glasgow to a 9-3 win over Adair County on Thursday.
Micah Muhlenkamp and Lucy Richardson each went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Kensey Johnson also went 2-for-3. Elleri Haynes and Emory Gardner chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Lady Scotties starting pitcher Addison McCoy worked all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) off six hits and a walk while striking out six.
Glasgow (2-1) visits District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Madisonville-N. Hopkins 13, Logan County 7
Host Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed a 13-7 win over Logan County on Thursday.
Emerson McKinnis was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the visiting Lady Cougars in the loss. Shayla Johnson was 2-for-2 with two runs score, Nora Epley had a double and two RBIs, and Trinity Case added an RBI.
Logan County (1-2) was slated to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday for a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game.
Monroe County 5, Warren Central 0
Homestanding Monroe County topped visiting Warren Central 5-0 on Thursday.
Ning Cing led the visiting Lady Dragons with a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Jazlyn Glover and Jewel Walterman had the other hits in the loss.
Lady Dragons starting pitcher Natalie Naftel took the loss, allowing five runs off eight hits and walk while striking out seven in six innings.
Warren Central (3-4) visits Caverna on Tuesday.
Baseball
Barren County 5, Central Hardin 3
Barren County's JP Hyde and Braxton Jenkins combined to pitch the host Trojans past Central Hardin for a 5-3 win Thursday.
Hyde started and pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing two runs off three hits and three walks while striking out two. Jenkins picked up the save after pitching the last three innings, allowing one one.
Aiden Keeney, Skylar Potter and Tristan Meech tallied an RBI each in the win.
Barren County (2-2) hosts South Warren on Monday.
Track & Field
Green County All-Comers
Caroline Murphy tallied three event wins to lead Glasgow at Thursday's Green County All-Comers meet.
Murphy won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), the 100-meter hurdles (16.13 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.84).
Cynthia Austin added a victory in the 100-meter dash (13.72) and the Lady Scotties picked up a win in the 400 relay (53.35).
Javon Clark led Glasgow's boys' team with wins in the high jump (5-08) and triple jump (39-01.75).