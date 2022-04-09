Bowling Green’s Drew Isenberg went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Purples to a 15-0 baseball win in four innings over Southwestern in the Warren County Invitational on Friday.
Bowling Green totaled 13 hits in the game. Patrick Forbes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Nathaniel Roof went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Spencer Newman was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Blake Ginter went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Turner Nottmeier added two RBIs, Max Buchanan had a double and an RBI and Ethan Madison chipped in with an RBI.
Purples starting pitcher Tate Hanks worked all four innings for the win, allowing no runs off one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.
Bowling Green (9-3) was set to face Calloway County in the invitational Saturday.
St. Xavier 8, Warren East 5
Host Warren East dropped an 8-5 decision to St. Xavier in the Warren County Invitational on Friday.
Wyatt Nesbitt was 2-for-3 with a double and Tray Price tallied a double and two RBIs to lead the Raiders in the loss. Austin Comer, Braylen Lee and Maddox Tarrence each drove in a run.
Warren East (9-3) was set to face Henderson County and Paducah Tilghman in the invitational Saturday.
Glasgow 10, Holy Cross 1
Ashton Cerwinske went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace Glasgow to a 10-1 win over Louisville Holy Cross on Friday in the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
Hunter Scott also went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and scored four runs for the Scotties. Camron Hayden was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Louis Darst went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Zachary Poore tallied a double and three RBIs in the win.
Poore started and earned the win after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and five walks while striking out four. Cerwinske finished up the final two innings, allowing an unearned run while striking out three.
Glasgow (6-8) is back in action Tuesday at District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsvillle.