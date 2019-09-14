Greenwood junior Cole Jackson didn't have to set the pace during Saturday's Raider Twilight Run at Ephram White Park, leaving him to save his best kick for last.
Jackson won going away, finishing in a time of 16 minutes, 11.97 seconds – nearly nine seconds better than runner-up Wes Grogan from McCracken County. It was the second win in two tries this season for Jackson, who claimed the Purple Strider Invitational on Labor Day weekend.
"I knew that second place was coming hard at the end, so I made sure to give it all I had down the stretch to secure the win," Jackson said.
Unlike his earlier win, when Jackson took control early and maintained the lead, he stayed in a pack just behind the leaders before making his move late – proving to be too much for Grogan and the rest of the field in the 5K race.
"Today the pace got out to where I wanted it to, so I was able to sit back in the pack and hang out," Jackson said. "I didn't have to go out on my own."
Warren East's Will Lovell finished third, with Bowling Green's Gabe Wiles fourth. Greenwood's Eli Alvey (sixth) and Eli Combs (ninth), and Warren East's Garrett Elrod (seventh) also had top-10 finishes.
McCracken County claimed the boys' team title, with Greenwood second, Bowling Green third and Warren East fourth.
In the girls' race, McCracken County's Maggie Aydt won with a time of 19:14.99. Barren County eighth grader Chesney McPherson finished second with a time of 20:16.28.
"I feel like I ran well," McPherson said. "I've never ran this course before, so it was a little confusing, but I thought I ran pretty well. I tried to keep my eye on the McCracken County girl in front of me. I tried my hardest and at the end went as hard as I could go with all the effort I had."
Warren East's Emma Steff finished fifth with Greenwood's Kaydee Woolridge sixth, Bowling Green's Natalie Carson seventh, Greenwood's Alexi Lancette eighth and Bowling Green's Bella Steinfort 10th.
McCracken County claimed the team title with Nelson County second and Greenwood third.
