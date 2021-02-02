GLASGOW – Greenwood’s girls’ basketball team created a certain narrative last season.
The Lady Gators would grab the lead early, build a sizeable lead and then lose it in the final few minutes. It happened more than once last year, as Greenwood simply struggled to finish.
Tuesday night’s game at Barren County seemed to follow that same old script – the Lady Gators dominated through three quarters and half of another before giving up a double-digit lead in the final two minutes.
This time, though, Jacqueline Jackson wadded up that final chapter and wrote a new ending for the Lady Gators. Jackson, a senior, corralled an inbounds pass that nearly got away for yet another Greenwood turnover – more on that later – and raced nearly the length of the floor to lay in the game-winning basket with two seconds left as the Lady Gators held on for a 59-57 victory.
“For our last sequence, I think it was just to get the ball into the veteran ballhander’s hands and just to finish strong,” Jackson said. “That’s all we had to do, was just finish out and get it done.”
Greenwood (5-1) appeared in control heading into the final two minutes. Jackson’s jumper put the Lady Gators up 57-45 with 2:23 to go, but things got interesting. The Trojanettes’ Katie Murphy (team-high 16 points) sank back-to-back layups off turnovers, Abigail Varney finished inside off another turnover, then Kaitlyn Elmore sank a pair of free throws after getting fouled after yet another turnover.
Barren County (7-5) kept up the pressure, forcing another turnover that turned into two points on Elmore’s layup after another half-court steal. The Lady Gators tried a timeout, but again turned it over – their eighth within a span of less than two minutes – and Varney sank the second of two free throws to tie the game at 57-all with 9.8 seconds left.
“I think that says a lot about our team, that we continued to fight and continued to battle,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We missed a lot of open shots early and we missed a lot of free throws early that I felt like maybe would’ve helped us get over the hump.”
Instead, Jackson’s heroics spoiled the Trojanettes’ comeback and continued a new narrative Greenwood has been writing this year – this season, the Lady Gators are road warriors.
“All of our five wins have come on the road,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We’ve only played one home game. I’m just so happy for our kids. I’m happy for Jacqueline, to be able to fight through some adversity right there and just go make that play at the end. Big players make big plays, and she made a play there at the end.
“It’s almost like you put the team on your shoulders and you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m not going to let us lose this game.’ Because for three and a half quarters, we played like we needed to play.”
The Lady Gators held Barren County, still adjusting to the season-ending injury loss of top scorer Macy Lockhart, to just six points in the first quarter.
An 11-point outing in the second quarter from freshman point guard Leia Trinh (game-high 25 points) helped the Lady Gators build a 29-21 halftime lead.
“Right off the bat, just attack because we knew their defense couldn’t guard us,” Trinh said. “So we just took them to the hole, and if that drew the defender we just passed it down to the post. We just made plays tonight.”
Greenwood outscored the Trojanettes for the third straight quarter in the third, building a 10-point lead at 46-36 heading into the fourth.
That’s where Jackson, who finished with 21 points in her first game back after missing the past two, took center stage.
“When you feel the game kind of slipping away like that, you’ve got to go make a play and she did,” Simpson said of Jackson. “I’m proud of her. And Leia was huge tonight, getting what she wanted to get. When you have two players that score like that and a bunch of players around them that really do their job, good things are going to happen.”
Greenwood is back home Friday to take on District 14 rival South Warren. Barren County is also at home Friday against District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville.
GHS 11 18 17 13 – 59
BCHS 6 15 15 21 – 57
GHS – Trinh 25, Jackson 21, Grant 7, Lovell 4, Milam 2.
BCHS – Murphy 16, Ennis 13, Elmore 8, Varney 7, London 6, Hughes 3, Gearlds 2, Smith 2.{&end}
