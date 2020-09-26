South Warren freshman Ryleigh Johnson's breakout season continued at the Warren East Raider Twilight Run, with Johnson making it four straight individual wins after taking the Blue Race on Saturday at Ephram White Park.
Johnson finished the race in a time of 20 minutes, 13.1 second to edge teammate Megan Kitchens and anchor a dominant team performance in which the Spartans had the top seven runners and eight of the top nine.
"I kind of let my teammates take the pace out hard," Johnson said. "I know they are a lot better at that first mile than I am, so we just kind of worked together through the whole race. (We) came in the finish together and just pushed each other to another good finish."
South Warren coach Steve Eaton said it was another good race for Johnson.
"We are really proud," Eaton said. "Some of the girls that were ahead of her last year are trying to chase her down, so that makes good team dynamics and they really work hard in practice. It's paying off."
South Warren easily won the team standings, beating Mulhlenberg County by 64 points. In addition to Johnson and Kitchens, Taylor Brown finished third with Annslee Graves fourth and Anslee Crosby fifth. Brooklyn Wilkins placed sixth, while Hayley Best was seventh. Lydia Nathan made it eight Spartans in the top 10, finishing ninth.
"They were out trying to race against each other," Eaton said. "We had several (personal records) and we were happy with the times. They were some of our fastest times of the year. That's good, with not everybody healthy."
Warren East's Emma McGuffey (eighth) and Allen County-Scottsville's Allison Davis (10th) rounded out the top 10 in the girls' Blue Race.
Saturday's meet was divided into two varsity races to limit the number of competitors per race and meet the required social distance guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the boys' Blue Race, South Warren won the team title after edging Muhlenberg County by three points.
The Spartans had three runners in the top 10. Hunter Clemons led the way with a second-place finish in a time of 16:59.2. Bryce McAlister finished third for South Warren, with Brandon Irvin seventh.
University Heights' Tomas Duncan was the individual winner with a time of 16:31.4. Other local racers to finish in the top 10 included Warren East's Mason Richardson (fifth) and Allen County-Scottsville's Tad Taylor (ninth).
In the Gold Race, the Greenwood boys' took the team title with five of the top seven runners.
Cole Jackson led the way with a second-place finish in a time of 16:09.4. Cates Duncan was third with Thorin Byrd, Jacob Johnston and Gavin Law finishing fifth through seventh.
Hopkinsville's Chase Atkins was the individual winner with a time of 15:59.8. Bowling Green's Michael House finished ninth, leading a Purples team that finished second behind the Gators.
In the girls' Gold Race, McCracken County won the team title led by individual winner Maggie Aydt – who won with a time of 19:40.0.
Bowling Green's Lexie Paszkiewicz finished second with a time 19:54.6. Barren County runners took the next two places, with Chesney McPherson finishing third and Gracie Reed fourth.
Greenwood had two runners in the top 10 and finished second in the team standings. Alexi Lancette placed fifth overall for the Lady Gators, while Kaydee Woodridge was seventh.
Bowling Green's Abby Adams-Smith was eighth, while Glasgow's Mia Cassady finished ninth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.