Shayla Johnson homered twice to lead Logan County to a 12-11 victory over South Warren on Monday at South Warren High School.
Logan County (13-9) finished with four homers in the win. Trinity Case and Emerson McKinnis added a homer each. McKenzie Robinson had three hits and two runs scored. Nora Epley, Kinley Holloway and Hailey Burgess added two hits and a run scored each.
McLaine Hudson had two homers and five RBIs for South Warren (20-4). Briley Pruitt finished with three hits and an RBI, while Avery Skaggs had two hits and three RBIs.
Warren Central 13,
McLean County 2, five innings
Jazlyn Glover had four hits and four runs scored to lead the Lady Dragons to the win.
Natalie Naftel finished with three hits and five RBIs for Warren Central (9-12), while Daisy Finn and Edith Burns had two hits each. Finn drove in three, while Burns drove in one.
Naftel also earned the win, allowing one earned run and four hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Barren County 8,
Franklin-Simpson 1
Briley Aidala homered and drove in three to lead the Trojanettes to the win.
Mary Schalk added two hits for Barren County (21-1). Addison Smith scored three runs.
Chloe Witcher earned the win, allowing an unearned run and two hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Hannah Arthur and Lilly Ferguson had one hit each for Franklin-Simpson (10-15).
Butler County 6, ACS 5
Parker Willoughby had two hits and two RBIs as Butler County slipped past ACS.
Avery Gleason finished with two hits and two runs scored for Butler County (18-4-1). Carley Jones and Madison Clark added two hits each.
Gleason earned the win in the circle, striking out five in seven innings of work.
Brooklyn Oliver had a homer and three RBIs for Allen County-Scottsville (12-10). Jacie Rice added two hits and an RBI.
Glasgow 5, Hart County 4
Sydney Kuykendall had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Scotties to the win.
Lucy Richardson added two hits for Glasgow (9-9). Kensey Johnson scored two runs.
Addison McCoy allowed one earned run and six hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win.
Edmonson County 11,
Grayson County 7
Makalya Hogg homered and drove in three to lead the Lady Cats to the District 12 win.
Annie Kiper added three hits and two runs scored for Edmonson County (13-7 overall, 5-1 District 12). Callie Webb had two hits and two RBIs, and Addie Childress and Alyssa Doyle added two hits and an RBI each.
