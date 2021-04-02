BROWNSVILLE -- Brad Johnson's high school basketball coaching career has come full circle.
Johnson got his first head coaching job at Edmonson County High School in 1999, taking over a boys' program that had gone 6-20 in the previous season and turning the Wildcats' fortunes around to the tune of a 30-18 mark over his first two years leading the program.
On Friday, Johnson began his second tour of duty leading the Wildcats when he was named Edmonson County's new boys' basketball coach.
Johnson, who lives in Edmonson County, is plenty familiar with the program after having served a season as an assistant coach under Michael McClintic this past season.
"I retired as principal at Barren County High School two years ago, but I always kind of stayed connected to basketball," Johnson said. "I stayed connected as principal there. I live here. They reached out to me to come work with the virtual kids and I kind of helped out with the basketball and it kind of just went from there."
Johnson is no stranger to the sideline. After his three-year stint at Edmonson County, he moved on to Ohio County and coached the girls' program. Johnson's Ohio County girls' teams won three Region 3 championships and reached the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals twice. Johnson's teams won more than 20 games in all six of his seasons at Ohio County.
From there, Johnson took over Grayson County's girls' program and won the district championship in each of his five seasons coaching the team. Johnson coached back-to-back Region 3 finalists at Grayson County, with both teams winning 28 games.
Named as Barren County's assistant principal in 2014, Johnson coached the girls' varsity squad for one season before handing off the program to current coach Piper Lindsey when Johnson became principal at the school until retiring in 2019. It didn't take long to get back into coaching, as it turned out.
"I've got my scars," Johnson said of his long coaching career.
Johnson will have to replace seven seniors from this season's 6-13 squad, including leading scorer and rebounder Chaz Wilson -- who averaged a double-double with 17.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
There is help on the way, with Johnson impressed by a second-half surge by this year's junior varsity team. Getting players in the pipeline early and keeping them there is a top priority for Johnson at Edmonson County.
"You've got to start young, get kids interested and really make them feel like a part of the program," Johnson said. "I want to make it a really big deal to play basketball here."