Greenwood sophomore Andrew Jolly went 2-for-4 with a run batted in as the visiting Gators picked up a 9-5 baseball win over Adair County in the Adair County Spring Break Classic on Saturday.
Blake Marks added a double and an RBI, Zachary Davis drove in a run, stole three bases and scored twice, and Jackson Lee, Axel Dysholm and Reed McClard added an RBI in the win.
Marks started on the mound and earned the win, allowing two unearned runs off three hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four batters.
Greenwood (11-1) has won eight straight games and returns to action Monday at home against Franklin-Simpson.
Cookeville 11, Edmonson County 2
Edmonson County fell 11-2 to Cookeville (Tenn.) in five innings at the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Tournament on Saturday.
Hunter Wilson tallied a double, an RBI and stole three bases to lead the Wildcats. Colton Webb added an RBI.
Edmonson County (6-6) is at McLean County on Monday for the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic.
Teays Valley 2, Logan County 0
Logan County dropped a 2-0 decision to Teays Valley (Ohio) in the Donnie Everett Classic on Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn.
Harper Butler tallied a single and stole two bases to lead the Cougars. On the mound, Logan County starter Davin Yates got a no-decision after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while fanning five.
Logan County (4-8) hosts Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Softball
Franklin-Simpson 6, Green County 3
Franklin-Simpson lost two of three matchups in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic on Saturday at Elizabethtown Sports Park.
The Lady Wildcats topped Green County 6-3, lost to Taylor County 4-3 in eight innings, and dropped an 18-0 decision to Madisonville-North Hopkins in four innings.
Against Green County, Kloie Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lilly Ferguson tallied two doubles and an RBI, Allie Utley went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases, and Kaitlyn Woodall and Zori Stout each drove in a run. Stout pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out three.
Smith was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against Taylor County. Woodall added a 2-for-4 day and Ferguson had an RBI. Lady Wildcats starting pitcher Hanna Arthur took the loss despite allowing just three runs (one earned) over eight innings. She struck out two.
Smith doubled for the only extra-base hit in the loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Franklin-Simpson (3-7) faces Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Monday at Allen County-Scottsville.