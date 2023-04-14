PREP SOFTBALL Jones boosts Lady Raiders to road victory Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren East sophomore Lydia Jones tallied a pair of doubles and drove in a run to help the Lady Raiders pick up a 7-1 softball win over host Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.Alyssa Matlock was 2-for-3, while Jaeleigh Childers, Madison Hymer, Rileigh Jones and Autumn Simmons each scored a run and tallied an RBI. Haylie Brasel also notched an RBI in the win.Lady Raiders starting pitcher Autumn Brooks fired a complete game for the win, allowing one run off six hits while striking out three batters. Warren East (14-6) is at District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.Barren County 11, Glasgow 0Riley Reed homered and drove in three runs to lead unbeaten Barren County to an 11-0 road win in five innings over District 15 foe Glasgow on Thursday.Mia Long went 2-for-3, Kaitlyn Elmore tallied a triple and two RBIs, Lizzie Smith connected for a solo home run, and Mary Schalk drove in two runs.Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher worked all five innings for the shutout win, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Barren County (13-0 overall, 4-0 district) was slated to visit Cumberland County on Friday.Jakylie Green had the lone hit for the Lady Scotties.Glasgow (4-6, 0-4) was set to host Clinton County on Friday.Butler County 5, Edmonson County 3Madison Clark hit two home runs to lift homestanding Butler County to a 5-3 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Thursday.For Edmonson, Callie Webb was 3-for-4 with three doubles and and RBI. Julie Norris homered and drove in two runs, and Annie Kiper added an RBI.Butler County (8-2-1, 2-0) was slated to visit Russellville on Friday.Edmonson County (6-5, 1-1) was set to host Metcalfe County on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren East Barren County Glasgow Butler County Edmonson County Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you