Greenwood senior Mallory Jones saved her biggest hit for a huge spot in Sunday's Region 4 Softball Tournament semifinals at the WKU Softball Complex.
Jones connected for her first career home run – a three-run blast to left field – to ignite the Lady Gators' eight-run rally that blew open the game against Allen County-Scottsville. Greenwood, which led by two runs before Jones' homer, went on to win 17-0 in five innings and earn a spot in Monday's regional championship game against District 14 rival South Warren – a 9-1 winner over Russellville in Sunday's other semifinal. Monday's championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
"I couldn't have wanted it (more) for another kid – Mallory Jones is one of those kids that comes out here every day and gives it all she has," Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. "That was her first home run of the season and it couldn't have come at a better time. It definitely gave us some momentum we needed to shut Allen County out."
Greenwood (32-7) opened the scoring when Lily Travis stroked a two-run double in the first.
ACS (19-15) got two shutout innings from starting pitcher Addie Ausbrooks after that, but the fourth proved fatal for the Lady Patriots. Travis led off the inning with a single and Lydia Kirby followed with another one out later to put two runners on for Jones.
The Lady Gators' right fielder smoked a first-pitch offering over the fence in left to boost her team's lead to 5-0.
"I usually like first pitches a lot of times and I was just ready," Jones said. "My last at-bat I'd seen a lot of pitches, so I just felt really confident going into that at-bat."
Savannah White followed with a single to prompt an ACS pitching change, but it didn't help. After Allyson Smith was intentionally walked with two outs, Caitlyn Oliver ripped a two-run double to left and Josi Morrison followed with an RBI single. Travis, who finished the day with three hits and four RBIs, capped the rally with an inside-the-park home run added two more runs to the lead.
Kirby opened the fifth with a solo home run to left to start another seven-run outburst. Caydence Wolfe singled in a run, and later Morrison cleared the bases with a three-run double. Calli Huff capped the rally with a two-run triple to right.
"It was really a team effort today," Travis said. "I mean, we needed the hits to help us win because they had a good hitting team, too. I think we just needed to get the jitters out a little bit – being on Western's field is a little bit intimidating – but once we got it, we took it all from there."
All that run support was more than enough for Greenwood starting pitcher Kayden Murray, who breezed through five scoreless innings to earn the complete-game win. Murray allowed just two hits and hit a batter. She struck out eight.
"Kayden's been phenomenal," Proctor said. "You haven't seen her much yet – she came in a little bit (Saturday), but Abigail Byrd, I mean she pitched in the district championship and she's pitched extremely well. So between the two of them, they've been throwing great and keeping us in a lot of ballgames."
It was a tough ending for the Lady Patriots, who prevailed 9-8 in an epic 12-inning battle with Logan County the day before to reach the semis.
"Honestly, I thought everybody was as focused and ready to go as we possibly could be," ACS coach Brad Bonds said. "Addie threw really well early. They just hit the ball and ran into a ball that scored two runs early. I knew that this team would be very, very difficult to dig a hole against and be able to come back because Murray is so good."
For the Lady Gators, it's another shot against South Warren with a regional title and a trip to the state tournament on the line Monday. The two teams split in the regular season, and the Spartans won 3-2 in last week's district championship matchup.
"I'm so excited – this is everyone on the team's first time going to the region championship," Travis said. "I think we deserve it and I can't wait."
ACSHS 000 00 – 0 2 1
GHS 200 87 – 17 14 1
WP: Murray. LP – A. Ausbrooks.