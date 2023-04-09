Prep track and field Jones leads Lady Gators with two wins at invite By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood junior Myra Jones posted a pair of first-place finishes in the Lilburn Vaughn Blue Raider High School Invitational on Thursday at Lindsey Wilson College.Jones claimed wins in the girls’ 100-meter dash (12.94 seconds) and 200 (27.11) for the Lady Gators in the meet hosted by Casey County. In the boys’ competition, Greenwood picked up a pair of individual victories as Cates Duncan won the one-mile run (4:20.05) and Timmy Sohn took first place in the pole vault (10 feet, 0 inches). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenwood Lilburn Vaughn Blue Raider High School Invitational Sports Athletics Zoology Games And Toys Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you