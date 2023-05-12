Warren East’s Lydia Jones (1) smiles as she makes it safely to first base in the Lady Raiders’ 9-5 win over the Lady Purples at Warren East High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East sophomores Lydia Jones and Addison Lee combined for seven hits and six runs batted in to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 10-0 softball win in five innings against Monroe County on Thursday.
Jones went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Lee was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Jordan Brooks added a 2-for-4 day, and Autumn Simmons, Kenzie Upton and Rileigh Jones each drove in a run.
Tristen Lindsey and Autumn Brooks combined on a two-hit shutout. Lindsey got the start and earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Brooks finished up with a scoreless fifth, striking out one.
Warren East (21-11) was scheduled to face host Daviess County in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 15, Bowling Green 0
Hanna Arthur fired three hitless innings and drove in two runs at the plate to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 15-0 win in three innings over Bowling Green on Thursday.
Arthur struck out four to earn the win in the circle.
Kloie Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, Lilly Ferguson went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Woodall went 2-for-2, and Jasmine Grover and Abbey Cook tallied two RBIs each in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (14-16-1) was slated to take on Apollo in the Best of the West tournament Friday at Buchanon Park.
Bowling Green (2-19) was scheduled to visit Grayson County on Friday.
Edmonson County 5, Cumberland County 2
Addie Childress homered as part of a 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in three runs to lead host Edmonson County to a 5-2 win over Cumberland County on Thursday.
Brooklynn Wilson added a 3-for-3 effort with two runs scored and an RB, and Annie Kiper also drove in a run for the Lady Cats.
Julie Norris pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits while striking out two in seven innings.
Edmonson County (15-9) was slated to host Monroe County on Friday.
Grayson County 5, Warren Central 0
Visiting Grayson County claimed a 5-0 win over Warren Central on Thursday.
Jewel Walterman, Parker Hawks and Ning Cing tallied hits for the host Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (12-16) takes on South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals Monday at home.