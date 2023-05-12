Warren East bests Bowling Green 9-5
Buy Now

Warren East’s Lydia Jones (1) smiles as she makes it safely to first base in the Lady Raiders’ 9-5 win over the Lady Purples at Warren East High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Warren East sophomores Lydia Jones and Addison Lee combined for seven hits and six runs batted in to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 10-0 softball win in five innings against Monroe County on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you