Prep girls' basketball Kennedy Lawson leads East past Caverna 48-23 By the Daily News Jeff Nations Jan 3, 2023 Kennedy Lawson scored 10 points to lead host Warren East to a 48-23 girls' basketball victory over Caverna on Monday.Sam Carver added nine points and RaeEllen Jones had eight points for the Lady Raiders. Warren East (4-7) was set to host Cumberland County on Tuesday night.