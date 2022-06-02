Many of the area's best and brightest student-athletes gathered at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday night for the fifth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony.
The event, sponsored by the Daily News and presented by Med Center Health, spotlights student-athletes from 14 area high schools for their achievements in athletics, academics and community involvement.
After a keynote address by Adam Nuse, a Bowling Green resident who serves as the vice president of business operations for the NFL's Tennessee Titans, the awards ceremony honored top area student-athletes in dozens of sports.
South Warren's Drew Wolfram, a dual-sport standout in swimming and baseball, garnered top honors as the boys' overall student-athlete of the year.
A Bellarmine signee in men's swimming, Wolfram capped an outstanding prep swimming career by finishing sixth in the state in the 100-yard butterfly. He was also part of a pair of top-10 relay teams – finishing fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and ninth in the 200 medley relay.
He claimed region titles in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke individually, as well as in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
On the baseball diamond, Wolfram helped the Spartans to an 18-15 mark this season.
"It's exciting to win this award," Wolfram said. "There's a lot of great people up for it. My senior season, it was just great being able to compete with my teammates. It was a great way to go out."
Wolfram finished with a grade-point average of 4.14 at South Warren. In the community, he volunteered time with the Humane Society and with tornado relief.
Greenwood junior Ellie Ramsing took home the girls' overall student-athlete of the year honors. A standout in lacrosse and girls' soccer, Ramsing founded the Lady Gators' girls' lacrosse program as the team's first player. This past season, after years of recruiting teammates, organizing events and teaching the sport to others, Ramsing served as a captain of the Greenwood team.
Also a starting goalkeeper on the girls' soccer team, Ramsing helped the Lady Gators to a 15-7-1 overall record this past season.
Despite logging an incredible 572.5 community service or volunteer hours – much of that as a volunteer for Feeding America – Ramsing still maintained a 4.13 grade-point average.
"We started the Greenwood lacrosse program my freshman year, so it's going into its fourth year," Ramsing said. "It was a weird start, especially starting with COVID, but it's been good. We're growing the program, getting more players every day and we're super excited to see everybody come out."
Russellville's Mikie Benton earned Kentucky Super Preps Coach of the Year accolades after leading the Panthers' football team to its first appearance in the Class A state football championship since 1990. Under Benton's tutelage, the Panthers posted a 12-2 overall record this past season that ended in a hard-fought 30-27 loss to perennial state power Pikeville in the championship at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Benton, a Russellville graduate who later went on to star for the University of Kentucky's football team, was named the Class A coach of the year in voting by his peers.
"People paying attention to what's going on, especially at a little small school like Russellville ... but to receive this award tonight is also crazy," Benton said. "With the 14 schools and the amount of sports at each school and the amount of head coaches – the amount of work that's been put into each sport for all these coaches – to be recognized as coach of the year is definitely a blessing, no doubt."
Bowling Green's Calvin Head was named athletic director of the year after guiding BGHS to an impressive year of success on the courts and fields – all while the school continues to undergo major construction projects on campus.
This past year, Bowling Green's swimming and diving team finished fourth in the state meet after combining with the girls’ squad to win the school’s 17th straight regional title, while the girls’ volleyball team won the Region 4 title and advanced to the state quarterfinals. The BGHS girls’ soccer team won the Region 4 championship and advanced to state competition, while Bowling Green’s competitive cheer squad won a state championship in the All-Girls’ Large Division.
The Lady Purples basketball program continued to excel under Head’s personal guidance as head coach. Bowling Green won the Region 4 tournament championship for the third straight season under Head – after posting a perfect 15-0 mark in the region during the regular season – and reached the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals this past season. BG finished with a 28-8 overall record.
"It means a lot," Head said. "But I think more of the credit goes to our outstanding coaches, our student-athletes and our building leadership and district-wide leadership that allows and supports our teams and athletes to be successful."
One student-athlete was chosen in each sport as a Kentucky Super Preps Athlete of the Year, along with several specialty awards.
Here is the complete list of winners during Thursday’s ceremony.
Volleyball – Emma Loiars, Greenwood
Boys' Bowling – Lucas Huff, Bowling Green
Girls' Bowling – Aaliyah Dell, Warren Central
Girls' Archery – Cassie Tarter, Foundation Christian Academy
Boys' Archery – Cole Meador, Allen County-Scottsville
Girls' Soccer – Tobin Maxfield, Butler County
Boys' Soccer – Colin Reed, Bowling Green
Boys' Tennis – Seth Medford, Glasgow
Girls' Tennis – Hannah Evans, South Warren
Baseball – Cameron Blake Cook, Barren County
Softball – Mary Schalk, Barren County
Boys' Cross Country – Quentin Grieshop, Glasgow
Girls' Cross Country – Emma McGuffey, Warren East
Girls' Track & Field – Olivia Lovell, Greenwood
Boys' Track & Field – Hayden Harrell, Greenwood
Cheerleading – Mary (Rachel) Klotter, Greenwood
Dance – Lila Mantooth, South Warren
Boys' Golf – Reed Richey, Bowling Green
Girls' Golf – Conleigh Wilson, Franklin-Simpson
Bass Fishing – Jayden Jenkins, Butler County
Girls' Swimming – Mattilynn Smith, Butler County
Boys' Swimming – Kody Alexander, Franklin-Simpson
Boys' Basketball – Colby Collins, Logan County
Girls' Basketball – Mia Cassady, Glasgow
Football – Brady Alderson, Allen County-Scottsville
Wrestling – Omar Mansour, South Warren
Girls' Lacrosse – Divine Irakiza, South Warren
Boys' Lacrosse – Ty Hampton, Bowling Green
Esports – Deklan Wilder, Bowling Green
Heart & Desire Award – Avery Flener, Russellville
Extra Mile – Curtis Lin, Bowling Green
Comeback Player of the Year – Chloe Cook, Allen County-Scottsville
Sportsmanship Student-Athlete of the Year – Nina McMurtrey, Glasgow
Community Excellence Student-Athlete of the Year – Emerson McKinnis, Logan County
Academic Achievement Student-Athlete of the Year – Kennedy Vogler, Foundation Christian Academy
Coach of the Year – Mikie Benton, Russellville
Athletic Director of the Year – Calvin Head, Bowling Green
Overall Female Student-Athlete of the Year – Ellie Ramsing, Greenwood
Overall Male Student-Athlete of the Year – Drew Wolfram, South Warren