Warren Central junior fullback Devontre Patterson (14) looks for room to run against visiting Thomas Nelson in a high school football game at Warren Central Friday October 28 in Bowling Green. The Dragons shutout the visiting Generals 40-0.
The KHSAA board approved football alignment for the 2023-2024 seasons during Wednesday’s monthly meeting in Lexington.
The alignment used enrollment data from the 2019-20 through the 2022-23 school years, with schools allowed to request to be moved up or down in class.
Alignments are usually approved in four-year increments, but the board elected elected to adopt a two-year alignment so that the realignment process could begin anew next year (in conjunction with the receipt of fall 2023 enrollment numbers) to allow completion by February 2024, giving schools more than one year to resolve scheduling issues for 2025 and beyond.
Warren Central jumped from Class 4A to 6A in the current alignment, with Butler County moving up from 2A to 3A.
Franklin-Simpson dropped from 4A to 3A.
Here is the complete approved alignment for 2023-24 seasons for area teams.
Class A, District 1 - Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville
Class 2A, District 2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
Class 3A, District 2 - Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County
Class 4A, District 1 - Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East
Class 5A, District 2 - Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren
Class 6A, District 2 - Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central