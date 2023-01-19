221028-sports- WC football vs Thomas Neson_outbound 14.jpg
Warren Central junior fullback Devontre Patterson (14) looks for room to run against visiting Thomas Nelson in a high school football game at Warren Central Friday October 28 in Bowling Green. The Dragons shutout the visiting Generals 40-0.

 Joseph Barkoff

The KHSAA board approved football alignment for the 2023-2024 seasons during Wednesday’s monthly meeting in Lexington.