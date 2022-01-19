Region 4, and District 14, will look a little different starting in 2022-23 after the KHSAA unanimously approved realignment Wednesday.
While nothing changes in District 13, Warren East will move from District 14 to District 15 with current District 15 member Monroe County joining Russell County, Cumberland County, Clinton County and Metcalfe County to create a five-team District 16.
Foundation Christian Academy will replace Warren East, with District 14 remaining a five-team district.
“It’s not something we openly pursued,” Warren East athletics director Brandon Combs said. “Once Monroe expressed interest in moving, we did as well. Sometimes change is good. The 15th District has three great athletic directors, great principals and superintendents. It's exciting and kind of nervous at the same time because you are going to be doing something new. It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”
Warren East will join Barren County, Glasgow and Allen County-Scottsville as district foes in volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
“The 15th District is very solid in all sports,” Combs said. “It’s different competition, especially within your district now. We are going to bring some strengths to their district now and they are going to bring some strengths when they play us as well. It will take some time to get used to our new district mates, but it is an exciting time.”
The move means Warren East will no longer be in the same district with Bowling Green and fellow Warren County schools Warren Central, Greenwood and South Warren.
“It was an opportunity to be in a four-team district that presented itself,” Combs said. “That is something we are definitely going to appreciate the opportunity to be in.”
For Foundation Christian Academy, this continues the school’s plan to move forward and participate in the KHSAA. The school has already started the transition with boys’ basketball and volleyball. FCA will also compete in golf, cross country and archery and will be adding soccer at the middle school level in the upcoming season.
“We are just excited for our athletes to have an opportunity to participate,” FCA principal and athletic director Matt Bastin said. “We made this decision as a schoolwide decision for all of our sports. It is a task, something that is going to be a challenge for us, but we are excited for our school to have the opportunity to compete.”
Bastin said participating in KHSAA allows them to compete in the All ‘A’ Classic and it also allows them to be part of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference made up of 16 schools around the state that are private Christian schools with enrollments of 300 or less. All schools in the KCAC are members in KHSAA.
“That allows us, by being in KHSAA, to compete with those schools in their conference tournaments,” Bastin said. “Our athletes are going to get lots of exposure and be able to compete with teams – not only locally – but across the state as well.”
KHSAA considered a proposal to have FCA join District 13, but ultimately chose to put them in District 14. Bastin said he was not surprised by the decision.
“(KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett) had always said everything is based on geography,” Bastin said. “In a perfect world, yes we would have liked to have been in the 13th because that includes Russellville – a small school – and Todd County, which is smaller. In our world that would have been where we would have liked to have gone, but when you look at geography it makes perfect sense to place us where we were placed.”