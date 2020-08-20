The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Board of Control voted Thursday to affirm its decision to begin practice for fall sports starting Monday, with competition set to begin in early September.
The ball is now in Gov. Andy Beshear's court.
While the KHSAA Board of Control's 16-2 vote to carry on with its July plan to start the fall sports of cross country, soccer, volleyball and field hockey – with competition beginning Sept. 7 – and football (first games on Sept. 11), Beshear along with the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health must still sign off.
At his Thursday afternoon news conference, Beshear – whose office recommended delaying the start of in-person school attendance until Sept. 28 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – admitted he was "surprised" by the KHSAA's decision.
"I'm going to take some time to think it through," Beshear said. "I'll certainly be thinking about safety. First and foremost, I believe a student-athlete is a student first and an athlete second. Just about all our student-athletes out there are ultimately going to make their livings with their mind. And then the second thing that I'm going to think through is the chances of success. From us, I don't know what's going to come out of it – if it's going to be a strong recommendation, if it's going to be advice, if it's going to be something more than that."
The KHSAA board's meeting, aired live on YouTube, featured discussion on three options for the fall season before ultimately settling on continuing with July's plan to start practice Monday.
"There's no clear-cut decisions," KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett told the board before Thursday's vote. "There are people, regardless of what you do today, that are going to find fault. It's really easy from the cheap seats. The view is really clear."
In addition to continuing as planned, the board considered the option of moving all fall sports – except golf, which began competition in July – to start the week of Sept. 28. That second option was voted down 15-3.
The third option, which would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start Sept. 7 and delayed the start of football, soccer and volleyball to Sept. 28, had more support but was still defeated 13-5.
Beshear's comments Thursday indicated a preference for that third option.
"We know a lot about this virus now," Beshear said. "We know that it spreads by contact, and we know the closer the contact the easier it can spread. So I thought it was pretty logical to say, 'OK, let's look at all the sports and let's see what has the lowest contact, down to what has the highest contact. And at a time when the virus is really high, we play the sports with the lowest contact.' They have the greatest percentage of being successful. And that we would wait for the sports that have the highest contact."
The KHSAA's plan to start Monday features limited regular-season contests in all sports – cross country (nine), field hockey (16), football (nine), soccer (14) and volleyball (24). Postseason play would begin Oct. 12 for field hockey and soccer, with cross country and volleyball opening postseason competition Oct. 19 and football starting playoffs Nov. 13.
Tackett and several board members expressed concern of the psychological damage to student-athletes that has arisen from the absence of high school sports.
"We certainly are at the confluence of two different health crisis at the same time," Tackett said. "We've got a global pandemic that has taken many lives, and we have a mental health crisis involving our students who participate in our programs."
In other board action Thursday:
• Postseason regional schedules for competitive cheer and dance, both classified in the highest risk categories by various sports medicine authorities, was rescheduled for later in the winter. Competitive cheer regionals are now set for the weekends of Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, and dance regionals are scheduled for Feb. 13. State dates for both will be set during the board's September meeting.
• A recommendation to waive Bylaw 9 for the 2020-21 season passed, allowing basketball student-athletes to play for AAU and other non-school teams until the start of official high school practice on Oct. 13. The bylaw, waived for just the 2020-21 season, prohibits play on outside teams after the first day of school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.