High school sports are over in Kentucky for the 2019-20 school year.
The KHSAA Board of Control approved by a unanimous vote that the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not resume, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices, contests and postseason tournament championship events for all spring sports and sport activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday.
The KHSAA also announced the continuation of the current dead period until, at the very least, Kentucky is cleared to be considered into Phase 1 of the federal and state guidelines.
"We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in the release. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in thirty-six years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health. We have been especially concerned with the graduating class of 2020, those seniors who put so much into their athletic participation opportunities hoping for one last time to shine before the home crowds or at postseason events. We know for the vast majority of them, their future plans are already laid out, with college and career final preparation as their next chapter. We are also keenly aware that per almost all metrics, 94 percent of the students who participate in high school sports and sport-activities are involved in their last organized competition while in high school, as the lion’s share of participants will not play beyond this level. In the end, however, the health and safety of all individuals, participants, coaches, and spectators, is much more important than the various interscholastic activities."
Spring sports and sport-activities includes archery, bass fishing, esports, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The spring sports regular season had yet to begin when the decision to put a dead period in place was made March 13. The original dead period was in place until April 12, but was extended until May 1 on April 2. The decision to cancel remaining seasons came after Monday's recommended closure of all K-12 schools to in-person instruction throughout Kentucky for the remainder of the school year.
The Girls' Sweet Sixteen was in its second day when an indefinite postponement was put in place. South Laurel beat Sacred Heart 58-57 in the first game of the day, with first-round games between Marshall County and Henderson County, Bowling Green and Russell, and George Rogers Clark and Owensboro Catholic to follow. The Boys' Sweet Sixteen never began.
“We will also continue to communicate with our teams that qualified for the basketball tournament and were unable to complete this event about possible activities within the bylaws of the KHSAA at the start of the 2020-21 season if they desire that opportunity," Tackett said in the release. "Unfortunately, our spring sports never began and as such, there represents no resumption or event opportunity."
Among the cancellations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic was spring football. The 2020 spring sessions were eliminated March 13, and the KHSAA Board of Control plans to continue discussions over the coming weeks to attempt to address issues related to the fall season.
“It is far too early in this process and battle against this virus to place an absolute planned schedule or dates out there,” Tackett said. “We remain optimistic about the fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal, but we will adhere to the guidance of both federal and state health officials, as well as our own Department of Education and the Governor’s office in planning our next steps in the coming weeks and months.”
