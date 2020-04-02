The KHSAA announced on its website Thursday that the athletic dead period in response to the coronavirus pandemic originally scheduled to run through April 12 has been extended through May 1.
"This original prohibition extended through Sunday, April 12, and was to be evaluated before April 11 in consultation with the Governor, Public Health Officials, and the Kentucky Department of Education," according to a statement on the website. "Based on the actions of the Governor on March 20 and April 2, this period is extended at this point until at least May 1, 2020. In the interim, an evaluation will be made for the period going forward. In addition, if the requested shutdown period for in-person instruction in schools in the Commonwealth is extended, this restricted period will be automatically extended and revised."
This dead period includes no participation for any sports or activities, including games and practices or instruction. Students are not allowed to participate in activities outside of their residence such as weight training, skill development, individual camps, team or individual camps, or open gym or field activities. All postseason banquets are prohibited along with the use of on campus facilities.
According to the website there are no definite plans to cancel the Boys' and Girls' Sweet 16 tournaments, as well as there are no definite plans to cancel spring sports -- which include baseball, softball, track and field and tennis.
