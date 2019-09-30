The first official Rating Percentage Index Rankings were released by the KHSAA on Monday.
The RPI system was approved by the Board of Control earlier this year and will be used to seed teams after the second round of the football playoffs. Initial rankings were released earlier in the season, but Monday's announcement by the KHSAA marked the first official rankings.
“It has been an important period the last few weeks experimenting with output formats and screen layouts, while determining what documents were needed to ensure both transparency and replicability. We have continually stressed that as the only official results source, any other data outside of our website should be regarded with skepticism,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in the announcement.
Logan County had the highest RPI among area schools at 0.633. The Cougars are 6-0 after a last-second victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday. The ranking is 42nd in the state and eighth-highest in Class 4A behind Franklin County, Boyle County, Johnson Central, Wayne County, Lexington Catholic, Anderson County and Harlan County.
South Warren (6-0) has a 0.628 RPI, the 46th-highest in the state and sixth-highest in Class 5A behind Covington Catholic, Frederick Douglass, Pulaski County, Scott County and Owensboro.
“To be completely honest with you, I hope that we have to be worried about RPI because that means we got there,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said on the Kentucky Super Preps Coaches show last week ahead of the Spartans’ game at Glasgow. “To me, it’s kind of one of those things where I would say 90 percent of the schools aren’t even going to have to worry about it because they’re not going to be in that situation. I hope it’s an issue.
“I do like the idea. I don’t know a lot about the rating system and how it works, and I guess we’ll kind of see how it shakes out this year, but I’m a believer that the best teams should play for the state championship and I think this was a step in the right direction of seeding teams and trying to create a matchup where your best teams are going to be there at the end and that’s your championship game.”
Bowling Green (3-2) has a 0.516 RPI, the 103rd-highest in the state and 15th-highest in 5A. The Purples had last week’s game at Corbin canceled and will play at South Warren on Friday. Greenwood (4-2) is three spots behind Bowling Green in Class 5A with a 0.482 RPI.
The system was designed to measure a team’s strength compared to other teams based on its schedules. Margin of victory in not factored. RPI is calculated from the team’s winning percentage, the opponent’s winning percentage and the opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. These three components are combined to produce the RPI using the following formula: RPI = (WP * WPVAL) + (OWP * OWPVAL) + (OOWP * OOWPVAL).
The KHSAA has adopted its RPI using the following final calculation:
• WPVAL shall be .35 (or 35 percent)
• OWPVAL shall be .35 (or 35 percent)
• OOWPVAL shall be .30 (or 30 percent)
The KHSAA added a component to the original formula released adding additional value for victories against higher-classed teams over the weekend. KHSAA spokesman Joe Angolia told Zack Klemme of the Ashland Daily Independent the class modifier was always part of the plan, but was omitted from the initial post in their haste to get information out. The weighting is based on a 15 percent difference for the game value as class sizes become larger. The game factors are:
• 1A = 1.323
• 2A = 1.521
• 3A = 1.749
• 4A = 2.011
• 5A = 2.313
• 6A = 2.660
“While some coaches may argue about this piece or that piece, this poll or that poll, or whichever system would benefit them more than others, in the end, this project will result in people talking about high school sports which is always good. That discussion will lead to continual fine tuning to make the participation opportunities optimal for all involved,” Tackett said.
“It is our hope that by laying out all the calculations and being completely transparent with the results, we provide a good publicity tool for our sports, a means for districts in all team sports to potentially break ties in standings, and of course, address the idea to revise the bracketing in football to peak interest in championship play during the playoffs, which was the original request.”
The RPI standings will be updated on an hourly basis and will be considered final on the last day of the regular season.
Pikeville had the highest overall RPI in the state at 0.890. The Panthers are 6-0, including wins over 3A Bardstown, Belfry and Lawrence County. Lexington Catholic (4-2, 0.766 RPI) is the top-ranked team in Class 2A, Paducah Tilghman (5-1, 0.757) is the top team in Class 3A, Franklin County (6-0, 0.757) is the top in 4A, Covington Catholic (6-0, 0.719) is the top in Class 5A and Male (6-0, 0.762) is the top in Class 6A.
Russellville (0-6) is 30th in Class 1A with a 0.338 RPI. Edmonson County (1-5) and Butler County (1-5) are ranked 33rd and 34th, respectively, in Class 2A. The Wildcats have an RPI of 0.296 and the Bears of 0.293. Glasgow’s (5-1) 0.589 RPI is 12th-best in Class 3A. Warren East (3-3, 0.452), Franklin-Simpson (2-4, 0.396), Allen County-Scottsville (1-5, 0.367) and Warren Central (0-6, 0.281) rank 24th, 32nd, 33rd and 38th in Class 4A. Barren County (5-1) is ranked 17th in Class 6A with a 0.488 RPI.
