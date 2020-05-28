Coaches and players can once again begin face-to-face meetings starting Monday across the state, a significant step toward restarting high school athletics which were halted March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a unanimous vote to end the dead period starting Monday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control opened the door for some limited interaction between coaches and players on school grounds. That period, which runs until June 14, does not allow for practice or any physical activities and will follow social distancing guidelines of 10 or less people at meetings.
The board also voted 13-5 to eliminate the two-week summer dead period for 2020 only, to avoid starting fall sports on June 15 -- with practices for "low-touch" sports including cross country and golf and workouts and drill training for "high-touch" sports including football, soccer and volleyball -- only to halt activities for the scheduled dead period from June 25 through July 9.
"I'm not sure the value of restarting opportunities on the 15th and then shutting right back down on the 25th," KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said.
Several board members who voted against the proposal had concerns about the "voluntary" nature of those workouts for student-athletes during the previously scheduled dead period, a stipulation that the KHSAA will mandate to avoid penalizing those who cannot attend practices or workouts during that time.
Practices for high-touch sports will not be permitted until June 29, while competition for low-touch sports can begin at that time, Tackett said during the meeting, which was livestreamed on the KHSAA's YouTube channel.
At the start of Thursday's monthly meeting, Tackett stressed that the KHSAA will continue to adhere to the guidelines set forth by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for rolling out athletics. As a "state actor" under the Kentucky Board of Education, Tackett said the KHSAA doesn't have the authority to deviate start times for interscholastic sports from guidelines set forth by the state.
"So contrary to the belief of a lot of people out there, we don't have the authority to do our own thing," Tackett said. "... I think there's some perception out there that there's some autonomy that does not exist."
The board unanimously passed a motion to that effect, stating "for the periods defined within any published order of the Governor during this pandemic, all Kentucky High School Athletic Association timelines shall not contradict and shall be congruent with such orders."
The board also adopted a policy statement on against allowing "any person seeking to get another year of eligibility because of COVID-19," Tackett said, noting his office has received "sporadic" inquiries on the topic.
