RUSSELLVILLE – Trailing Franklin-Simpson 27-26 late in the fourth quarter Friday and with the ball in his team’s hands, Logan County football coach Todd Adler knew what he wanted to do once his Cougars reached midfield.
“Hey Mattia, get ready,” Adler recalls saying after Tuesday’s practice.
The response from his kicker came confidently.
“I’m ready, coach.”
Logan County continued moving down the field before Mattia Giubilato was sent out to try to put his team ahead. With just over a minute remaining against the Wildcats, he nailed an 18-yard try that proved to be the game-winner in the Cougars’ 29-27 victory.
But just months prior to his heroics, the Italian exchange student had never kicked an American football. Now, he’s playing a key role for Logan County.
“I was really excited – a bit scared – but hearing every one of the opponents screaming at me motivated me more than normal,” Giubilato said after Tuesday’s practice. “It was the same length about of an extra point, but I felt it way easier because I had to do it for my team and I couldn’t miss that shot.”
Giubilato came to the Russellville school from Piedmont, located in Italy’s northwestern region near the borders of Switzerland and France and close to Milan, he says.
He says he’s “always been a sporty guy,” and grew up playing soccer. His decision to play American football has been a boost to the Cougars – a team that features his host brother, junior receiver and defensive back Zane Batten.
“We had no idea that he was going to be a football kicker. All we heard was, ‘Hey, he’s a soccer player,’ and we were like, ‘Hey, I wonder if he can kick a football,’ ” Adler said.
“The day that he got here, we were playing in a 7-on-7 in Hopkinsville. He got off the plane and they brought him to Hopkinsville just to kind of introduce him to the team to make him feel welcome. He hung out with us all day, the kids kind of fell in love with him and then he came to practice the next day before he even went to soccer and he’s been here ever since. It’s been an awesome story, man.”
After originally coming with the idea of playing soccer at Logan County, he decided against it and turned his focus to kicking for the football team. The Cougars graduated Lucas Arevalo – their primary kicker from the last few years who made 95.2% of his extra-point attempts and was 1-for-2 on field goals last season – so the position was open.
“I sincerely started with soccer, but there’s a big difference between European soccer and American soccer, and I felt like I could give more (to the football team). The coach talked to me and I felt I am what they needed,” Giubilato said. “I tried and they were excited, so they made me excited too. I fortunately decided to start playing American football.”
Giubilato says Batten worked with him to learn the rules of the game, and the kicker has been working on his new craft since arriving from Italy a couple of months ago.
“I wasn’t used to kicking with steps. I just said, ‘I kick a ball. I play soccer. I kick a ball,’ “ he said. “I took some steps randomly and I kicked, but now every inch that you do on your steps changes how the ball goes, how the kick is. That’s maybe lots of practice. You have to be like a robot when you kick – always do the same.”
He gave playing other positions a shot, Adler says, but the 6-foot, 160-pound Giubilato decided it wasn’t for him. He’s continued being a big part of special teams with kickoffs, field goals and extra points, however. Adler says the team brought in a specialist to work with Giubilato as well.
“You know, kickers have their own lingo and hardly nobody on my staff knows them kicker lingos either, so we brought a guy in and gave him some pointers and gave him some things kickers probably need to focus on, and he kind of took them and run with them,” Adler said.
Giubilato’s first game action came in a 37-0 throttling of Warren East. He made 4-of-5 extra points and was 1-of-2 on field goals. The make came from 38 yards and the miss from 53 after he drilled a 48-yard attempt but the Cougars were called for delay of game.
Adler says he’s comfortable sending Giubilato out between 48-50 yards, and beyond that it would depend on the situation in the game. His long in practice is 62 yards – the team originally thought 57, but then realized they had miscounted. Adler says he works about an hour each day on different aspects of kicking, and that he also has him in weightlifting class where he’s getting stronger.
Giubilato has made 13 of the 15 extra points he’s attempted and is 2-for-3 on field goals through three games in the Cougars’ unbeaten start leading into Friday’s contest against also unbeaten Greenwood.
The most recent of those makes has been the biggest, and Giubilato says he knew it was good once it left his foot from 18 yards out.
“He booted it and it would’ve probably been good from 50,” Adler said. “He has a lot of confidence, he has a lot of swagger about himself, so that’s really good, too, because sometimes kickers can be a little moody or in their feelings a little bit. Having a little swagger about himself is really good.”
Giubilato says he now has the goal of receiving a scholarship to kick somewhere in college. But because he’s here on a limited basis and is listed academically as a junior on the roster, he knows it could be challenging.
“I think I can achieve it, this goal,” Giubilato said. “The problem is when you do an experience like mine – I’m an exchange student – it can be just for one year, then you have to come back for one year. The most difficult thing is finding colleges that accept the fact that you won’t be here one year. It’s a mystery – what are you going to do one year at home?”
With the potential he’s shown despite only kicking a football for the first time just a couple of months ago, Adler believes he could play at the next level if he continues to work. He said he’s already started putting together material for college coaches to try to get him looks as he continues to help the Cougars.
“We’ve got to see what his test scores are and his grades and make sure he’ll be eligible for that kind of stuff, but I think he could go help anybody,” Adler said. “ ... The sky’s the limit for him. He continues to work. Great, great kid, well-mannered and he wants to do the right thing. We’re going to try to give him that opportunity to try get to the next level, for sure.”{&end}