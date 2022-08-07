SCOTTSVILLE -- For the Allen County-Scottsville football team it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
The past two seasons ACS has been playing its best football as the postseason arrives, leading to back-to-back runs to the region championship game. With a roster full of postseason experience, the Patriots are hopeful that another deep postseason run is on tap this season.
“We talk about expectations,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “We set goals just like anybody else, but our number one expectation for these guys when they walk into this locker room is to walk out better -- and that is every single day. I feel like when we play our best football at the end of the year, we have opportunities to make runs and win district championships and things like that.
“I feel like luckily the last two years it’s fell in place. We started playing our best ball right at the end. We have been fortunate to go to the region finals. This year is no different.”
Allen County-Scottsville will have to replace leading playmaker Jax Cooper -- who accounted for 15 offensive touchdowns last season -- but brings back plenty of talent ready to fill that void.
Senior quarterback Payton Cope is back. In his first year as starter he endured growing pains early before finding his groove late, finishing with over 2,000 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. The backfield is also experienced with leading rushers -- senior Jace Jackson and junior Levi Cooper -- returning. Both backs blossomed late in the season according to Hood and are eager to build off that success.
Senior Julyan McPeak, another of the key defensive pieces, will see time at fullback this year.
While the leading receiver is gone, Cope will have plenty of options in the passing game. Junior Patrick Qualls missed last season with a broken leg, while senior Hunter Krulik -- one of the defensive leaders -- gives Cope a 6-foot-2 outside option.
Dillon Sloan will also see time at receiver, with sophomores Jackson Morris and Chase Ross also pushing for playing time.
Juniors Blayne Tracy, Cole Wright and Blayne Moore will provide the depth at tight end, with senior Cole Meador -- a three year starter -- anchoring an offensive line that also includes seniors Hunter Strain and Alec Doolin.
“We definitely are going to have to work a lot harder than last year,” Cope said. “We have a lot of roles to fill in, especially the offensive side of the ball. We are really young, but I feel like we can do it.”
Many of the same names will be part of the defensive side for Allen County-Scottsville
McPeak, Slone and Krulik have been a big part of the defense the last two seasons, while Morris will see time at linebacker and Ross will see time in the secondary.
Hood said keeping players fresh will be a key to success for the Patriots.
“We want to thin out as many two-way players as we possibly can,” Hood said. “If we’ve got a couple playing then they can share time on the other side of the ball. We don’t think the dropoff is that much. We just have to get them in shape and ready.”
Allen County-Scottsville will be tested out of the gate, facing Logan County in the season opener. The non-district schedule also includes Monroe County, Glasgow and Greenwood before kicking off the district schedule against Warren Central on Sept. 16.
“I feel like if we can get through August and September and survive, then we are going to have ourselves battle-tested when we go into the playoffs,” Hood said. “Us, Franklin and Warren East have kind of been with this district since we reshuffled. We are the three mainstays. That’s become a good 12-15 year rivalry right there and generally one of us is going to make a run. We want to be ready for those moments. We want to play in tough football games before that first district game.”
District success has led to home playoff games, which has ultimately led to playoff success. ACS has won two home playoff games in each of the last two seasons and has won eight of its last nine playoff games at home.
“If you get a home playoff game, you’ve got a shot,” Hood said. “It just builds the fanbase. It makes the town happy, especially in Allen County. If we are still playing home games in November our town is pretty excited about that. Something about fall Friday nights, early winter, and home games -- that’s a big time around here. When we are at home, we feel like we’ve got a shot.”
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – vs. Logan County
Aug. 26 – at Monroe County
Sept. 2 – Greenwood
Sept. 9 – at Glasgow
Sept. 16 – Warren Central
Sept. 23 – at Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 30 – McLean County
Oct. 14 – Warren East
Oct. 21 – at Russell County
Oct. 28 – at Barren County