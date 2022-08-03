MORGANTOWN -- Butler County ended a four-year playoff drought last season.
This year's Bears want to make sure that 6-5 season that included a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs wasn't a one-hit wonder.
"We plan to do the same thing," Butler County senior offensive lineman/linebacker Carson Miller said. "We've got a bunch of guys returning. We lost a few key guys offensively, but we've got a bunch of guys returning and we've hit the weight room, hit the offseason hard this year.
"Last year's team was great, but this year we come to practice and we bring intensity. Everybody's ready to go, everybody wants to win. I think everybody has the same goal and we're ready to get it done and get after it this year."
Butler County coach Brandon Embry said eight or nine starters -- most of them two-way players -- return to offer plenty of experience this season.
One spot the Bears will have to fill is at quarterback, with the graduation loss of longtime starter Jagger Henderson opening up a two-way battle for the starting job between junior Kyle Chambers and sophomore Garrett Phelps.
Embry said Chambers and Phelps both have about the same experience at quarterback at the junior-varsity level and have been splitting time equally during practice, with who performs better in the two preseason scrimmages likely to decide the starter.
"It's different -- first time in a long time that we're having a true quarterback battle," Embry said. "It's good, it makes them both get better. Both kids are pushing, both of them want the spot so it's a battle every day in practice."
Butler County likely will lean a little heavier on the run game this season, with last year's leading rusher Colton Dunnells (649 yards, 13 touchdowns) back to shoulder the load. Embry said Dunnells has a solid chance to be a 1,000-yard rusher this season if he stays healthy.
"I think me and Brody Hunt will be switching carries," Dunnells said. "I think this year it'll be more of a run game with the younger QBs kind of filling that position."
Hunt, a senior who returns after not playing last season, is slated to play running back and cornerback this season.
The Bears also return their second- and third-leading receivers from last season in Luke Laughing and Keagen Grubb, plus Gage Beasley -- who had three TD catches in 2021 -- and Jay Peralta.
Dalton Freeman, Blake Tomes and Miller are three returning starters on the offensive line.
"Three big, strong, physical linemen," Embry said. "And that's going to be the base of our run game, being bigger and stronger. These guys bought in, in the weight room -- probably the strongest team we've had in years, so that should transfer to the field."
Grubb, a senior who plays cornerback on defense, said that side of the ball is probably a little ahead of the offense so far in practice.
"I think our defense is looking pretty strong this year," Grubb said. "We've got some mean dudes."
Junior inside linebacker Dillon Hudnall anchors that group, with Miller transitioning from the defensive line to the inside backer spot and Dunnells and Chambers among those vying for time at outside linebacker. The Bears also got help near and far at linebacker, with Logan Hargrove moving into the district from Louisiana and Devon Poston transferring back from Warren Central. Hargrove and Poston will also line up at tight end on offense.
"We've got good depth this year, which is something you don't always get at a 2A school," Embry said.
Senior Layton Phelps is back as a three-year starter at cornerback, while Beasley looks to create more havoc at safety after leading the team in fumble recoveries -- four, including two for touchdowns -- and interceptions (three, including one for a touchdown).
Embry expects his Bears to be in the thick of a tough battle within Class 2A, District 2 this season.
"Our district's a toss-up this year," Embry said. "I think any of the five could make it. It's going to come down to a few wins here and there as far as playoff seeding."
BUTLER COUNTY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 -- Russellville
Aug. 26 -- at Edmonson County
Sept. 2 -- at Breckinridge County
Sept. 9 -- Grayson County
Sept. 23 -- McLean County
Sept. 30 -- at Hancock County
Oct. 6 -- Owensboro Catholic
Oct. 14 -- at Todd County Central
Oct. 21 -- Clinton County
Oct. 28 -- at Ohio County