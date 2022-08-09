RUSSELLVILLE — Logan County reached new heights last season in football, winning the program’s first region title and advancing to the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
With almost everyone back this season, expectations are high for the Cougars – even as the target continues to grow.
Junior quarterback/defensive back Davin Yates said last year’s success has motivated the team to build off that and take it even further this season.
“We knew that we had a big returning class,” Yates said. “As soon as we could get back in the weight room, get back on the field, we took it (upon ourselves) to get back out here and work our butts off. We know teams are going to be coming after us, so we just have to prepare for it like every other game. We can’t think we are the Goliath in the situation. We have to still think we are the David.”
Logan County coach Todd Adler said he sees a motivated group as the Cougars prepare for the upcoming season.
“Every year our expectations are high,” Adler said. “Not knowing what we had coming into last year was a complete surprise. The team gelled together and we played at a high level. We do have a lot of those guys coming back. We went to the state semis and took a whooping to Boyle County. That really opened our eyes to something new – a different approach in the weight room, a different approach in practices and a different approach in our locker room. These guys have done a good job since January in working toward preparing for this year.”
Logan County returns nine starters on both sides of the ball.
Yates proved to be a dual-threat quarterback last season, throwing for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for more than 500 yards and eight scores.
Senior Ryan Rayno led the team in rushing, finishing with 1,173 yards and 14 scores.
Logan County lost leading receiver Wyatt Blake but returns a pair of experienced seniors in Zane Batten and Jack Delaney.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Adler said. “We have to figure out what works best and how to use them. We have to continue to focus on the little small details to fix our game so that all these guys can make plays on Fridays.”
Defensively, the Cougars return plenty of experience as well. Eli Hawkins led the team with 127 tackles, while Peyton Taylor had a team-leading seven sacks. Yates led the team with four interceptions – two returned for touchdowns – while Delaney had three interceptions. Ryland Nichols and Isaac Poe also return and will provide valuable experience.
“They are ready to hit somebody else and ready to play the game at a high level,” Adler said. “We are kind of ready for that too just to see where we stand.”
The nondistrict schedule includes Allen County-Scottsville, Russellville, Franklin-Simpson, Greenwood and South Warren – a gauntlet that should leave the Cougars battle-tested come district play.
“We love competing against Hopkinsville and Madisonville,” Adler said. “Calloway County has had some good teams and even Hopkins County Central has had some teams that we’ve competed against. I am looking forward to cross-districting in the playoffs just because I don’t like playing a team week nine and then turning around and having to play them again week 11 or 12.
“In 2017 when we started making our run we realized our (nondistrict) schedule was too weak to get us to the level we wanted to be at. We toughened that up a little bit … and we’ve got a tough schedule. It’s a new year, new season. We are trying to stay humble, trying to stay hungry. We are ready to get after it and compete.”
LOGAN COUNTY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – vs. Allen County-Scottsville
Aug. 26 – Christian County
Sept. 2 – Russellville
Sept. 9 – at Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 16 – at Greenwood
Sept. 23 – Hopkinsville
Sept. 30 – at Hopkins County Central
Oct. 7 – Madisonville-North Hopkins
Oct. 21 – at Calloway County
Oct. 28 – at South Warren