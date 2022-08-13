Warren Central's football team has been putting in the work since the end of last season.
Now, about that payoff – the Dragons haven't had one of those in the form of a win since 2015. But when Warren Central opens the 2022 season on the road at Bullitt Central on Friday, the slate is clean and the opportunity is there once more to start an entirely new streak.
For second-year Warren Central coach Mark Nelson, much of the work has been about changing a negative mindset that has set in over six winless seasons.
"They practice hard, but when they make a mistake ... and that's six-year (streak) thing, how quick it is to duck your head and give up because that's what they've been used to doing," Nelson said. "I'm not going to stop coaching them. I'm going to tell them when they do something right and I'm going to tell them when they do something wrong."
The Dragons return a good amount of experience this season, with much of it coming at the skill positions. Senior wide receiver Omari Glover headlines that group, coming off a strong season in 2021 when he led the team with 39 catches for 803 yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-SKY Conference second-team honors.
"Omari's a great receiver, there's no doubt about it," Nelson said. "He can adjust and find a ball – even if he's double-teamed, he can still go up and get the ball. He loves to work and he does it every day in practice."
Warren Central also has senior quarterback Kayumba "AJ" Jean Aime back after he passed for 1,193 yards and 10 TDs last season. Including Glover, Aime has five of his top six pass catchers from last year back including wideouts Kangakole Jean Aime and Mykel Scott.
The Dragons will take advantage of that experience, but hope to find more balance on offense after passing for 1,392 yards but rushing for only 328 last season.
"We had to throw and I'm not a throwing coach," Nelson said. "What I'd like to have is 1,000 yards rushing this year and a couple thousand throwing, just off the play action off the running game."
Last year's starting tailbacks, Demetrius Barnett and Deanglo Patterson, both return after ranking second and third in receptions for the Dragons in 2021. Fullback Malik Ferguson, also a All-SKY first-team selection at linebacker, is a tough graduation loss. Nelson said he's got several players battling to take over that fullback spot this year, with junior Devontre Patterson looking good so far in the preseason.
"For us, with our skill and our speed, we've got to hit the hole," Nelson said.
Three starters are back on the offensive line, with Guillermo Gonzalez shifting from guard to tackle and Zakary McGrew going from guard to center. James Miller also got starts for the Dragons last season on the line, and Nelson hopes adding a tight end will help in blocking this year.
The Dragons had to rebuild the defensive line this season, but have Glover returning as a focal point at linebacker. Kangakole Jean Aime is also slated to see time at linebacker, and the Dragons have a full complement of starters back in the secondary with Deanglo Patterson (team-high three interceptions last year), Barnett, Jeremiah Taylor and Kayumba Jean Aime also set to play.
Warren Central will have a long wait for its first home game, with four straight road games to open the season before the Dragons host district foe Russell County on Sept. 23 – one of only three home games scheduled for this season.
WARREN CENTRAL 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – at Bullitt Central
Aug. 26 – at Trigg County
Sept. 9 – at Greenwood
Sept. 16 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 23 – Russell County
Sept. 29 – at Warren East
Oct. 7 – at Green County
Oct. 14 – Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 21 – at Marshall County
Oct. 28 – Thomas Nelson