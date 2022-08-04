FRANKLIN – After a slow start, the Franklin-Simpson football team found its stride the second half of last season, winning four out of its final six games – including a thrilling opening-round win over Warren East in the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Wildcats are hopeful that momentum can carry over and the team can improve on a 5-7 record and once again contend for a district title.
“We definitely built some things up last year,” Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. “I think we have a group of tough kids this year. We don’t have a ton of what I would say is just breakaway speed, but we have some tough kids and will have to play off that. I feel like we will be a little better this year than we were last year.”
To build off last year, Franklin-Simpson will have to fill in the gaps – particularly on the offensive side. The Wildcats lose four-year starting quarterback Luke Richardson along with the bulk of their rushing attack.
Chaney said it will be a running back by committee.
Jesse Punzalan, Hayden Satterly, Colin Anderson, Layne Alford and Gavin Dickerson are all in the mix. Freshman Blake McPherson has also shown a lot of promise so far and could factor in, according to Chaney.
Junior Mathias Dickerson will take the reins at quarterback, with leading receiver Jalen Briscoe returning to give Dickerson a big option in the passing game.
Defensively, Franklin-Simpson has a clearer picture with the return of several key players from injuries. Satterly was limited to two games last year, while senior Atakis Allen has missed two seasons with injuries and is eager to get back on the field.
Hatcher Link, who played linebacker last year due to injuries, moves back to the defensive line and joins John Dobbs, Diego Salvador and Keith Garner.
The secondary includes Anderson and Wade Humphrey, while Taunton Kelly has impressed in the preseason.
“I hope we can lean on (the defense),” Chaney said. “Last year, not to discourage anybody, there wasn’t a lot of leaning on the defense. We had to play that ball control game and keep the ball as long as we could. We had some guys in different spots than they needed to be, but that is what they had. I think they learned a lot last year and I hope we will be able to lean on them down the road.”
The Wildcats will once again be challenged with a nondistrict schedule that includes Greenwood, Glasgow and Logan County. Chaney said the goal is to be ready to compete in a tough district.
“You want to be playing your best ball when the district rolls around and then when the playoffs roll around,” Chaney said. “The goal here has been for years is that you want to win district and you want to get in the playoffs and make as much noise as you can.”
Punzalan added the team is ready for the challenge and eager to make some noise again.
“I’m pretty excited,” Punzalan said. “We went through a lot of things with injuries. ... I’m ready to get it going. The last couple of years we were really young, but we’ve went through it. I feel like we will have an edge against teams that might not have as many seniors (as we do).”
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – vs. Spring Hill Battle Creek (Tenn.)
Aug. 26 – at Greenwood
Sept. 2 – White House Heritage (Tenn.)
Sept. 9 – Logan County
Sept. 16 – at Russellville
Sept. 23 – Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 30 – Russell County
Oct. 14 – at Warren Central
Oct. 21 – at Warren East
Oct. 28 – Glasgow