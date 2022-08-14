Sports-prepfootball091921-1.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood’s Lofton Howard celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Gators’ 22-7 win over Logan County on Sept. 17 in Russellville.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

The Greenwood football team enters the 2022 season looking to get to that next level.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you