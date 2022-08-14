The Greenwood football team enters the 2022 season looking to get to that next level.
The Gators have been a top-10 team in Class 5A the last two years, but six of Greenwood’s seven losses the last two seasons have come against Bowling Green and South Warren. The district will once again be a difficult task for Greenwood, but head coach William Howard believes his team is on the cusp of breaking through and making its own deep postseason.
“I think we just have to continue to get better and compete,” Howard said. “I think we did that last year. Both of our games with Bowling Green and South Warren were competitive to a point. In the South Warren game they made the big plays that we didn’t make. The Bowling Green game was a seven-point game there in the fourth quarter in the playoffs. We are making great strides. Our kids are working hard and as a coach that is all you can ask.”
Greenwood’s biggest questions entering the season will come on the offensive side, where some things have changed – including sophomore Ryan Huff taking the reins at quarterback.
Howard said several defensive players will play a larger role on offense this season. Junior Gray Price has primarily seen time at linebacker, while also playing some running back. That role will be expanded this season. Senior Lofton Howard, who filled in at quarterback and was used in short-yardage packages last year, will also be asked to play tight end for the Gators this season.
Junior Tel Tel Long returns after leading the Gators in rushing last season. Howard said Long will have a bigger role this season.
“We’ve never really had a feature back since I have been here, but he will probably be our featured running back,” Howard said. “We will have some other guys as well, but him and Andy Hatcher will likely be our primary runners. Andy is a senior that has played defense primarily. He’s gonna get some more reps for us offensively and carry the ball more than he has before.”
Long will be running behind an offensive line that includes seniors Brayden Rider, Braxton Smith and Rumsie Massey.
Defensively, Greenwood returns nine starters including Lofton Howard – who led the team with 97 tackles last season including six sacks.
Junior Colton Smith will be on the defensive line with Massey and senior Jarred Brock, with junior Dawson Drake returning at linebacker. The secondary will feature Long, Hatcher, senior Tanner Trent and junior Elmo Stewart.
“I think we will have kids to step up and hopefully be better than we were last year because of the experience that we have,” Howard said. “I think we can do more things defensively because they have a stronger grasp of what our base defense is. Maybe we can add a few more blitz packages and those things to put some pressure on the quarterback and be able to cover in the secondary with our kids that are kind of veterans back there.”
Greenwood will test itself out of district opening with Bardstown. Franklin-Simpson, Allen County-Scottsville, Logan County and Glasgow are also on the schedule before district play begins against Christian County on Sept. 29.
“That’s what you want – to get through those first few games, those nondistrict games, and continue to get batter,” Howard said. “Once you get in the playoffs, you never know what can happen. You are just trying to advance to the next round and be prepared.”
GREENWOOD 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – Bardstown
Aug. 26 – Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 2 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 9 – Warren Central
Sept. 16 – Logan County
Sept. 23 – at Glasgow
Sept. 30 – at Christian County
Oct. 14 – at Bowling Green
Oct. 21 – South Warren
Oct. 28 – Apollo