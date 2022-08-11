RUSSELLVILLE – It was a magical run in 2021 for the Russellville football team.
An experienced and talented group took the Panthers to the cusp of a Class A state championship, going down to the wire in a 30-27 loss to Pikeville in the championship game.
Many of the names on the field for that game last December are gone, but that doesn’t mean the expectations have diminished. Head coach Mikie Benton said the expectations remain the same with a roster that will be a lot different than last season.
“Graduating 14 is a huge number, especially for a Class A school,” Benton said. “I will be willing to bet we probably hadn’t had 14 seniors on a team since the early '90s or so. These are young guys now that are stepping in – and I say the word young from an experience standpoint.”
The bulk of the returning experience comes at the most important part of the field – with seniors Camden Philips and Henry Graves and juniors DJ Elliott and KeVaun Edmonds returning in the trenches.
Benton said those guys were unsung heroes when it came to the Panthers’ high-powered offense last season.
“Without our offensive line, those guys don’t gain the yards and make the plays that they do,” Benton said. “Having that leadership up front is huge. I hope it does cover up the mistakes early on and once these (new) guys are able to figure it out we are able to put it all together and not miss a beat.”
The line will be asked to protect a young and inexperienced set of skill players. Sophomore Octavious McKeage will take the reins at quarterback, with junior Monti Williams looking to make an impact at running back. Sophomore AJ Woodard and senior Caleb Harper will see time at wideout, with sophomores Gage Bollenbecker and Grayson Beard also in the mix.
“It will be a fleet,” Benton said. “There is no particular guy now. It’s one thing I have preached to them, we are going to have to do it as a unit. They all know that. Everybody is coming in to practice willing to step up and do the things they need to do and it has been collective.”
Many of the same names will be asked to contribute on the defensive end.
Harper will step in at linebacker while McKeage has shown a lot of growth in preseason at safety, according to Benton. Woodard and Williams will also be part of the secondary, beginning the season as Russellville’s cornerbacks.
“It’s been a little rough around the edges, no doubt, when you’ve got some youth, but these guys are hungry,” Benton said. “They are willing to do the work.”
Russellville will learn under fire with a schedule that begins with Butler County before a stretch that features Glasgow, Logan County, Warren East and Franklin-Simpson. The Panthers also face Pikeville in a Class A championship game rematch Oct. 15.
Benton said it will be a challenge for his team, but one that he hopes will prepare the Panthers for district play and another postseason run.
“I promise you as long as I am here coaching you will never see a cupcake schedule,” Benton said. “I am the type of person that believes if you want to be the best then you need to take on the best. Being a Class A team, having guys that are going to be going from offense to defense to special teams, whenever you play these 4A, 5A or 6A teams you are dealing with teams that are only playing guys on one side of the ball.
"If you can go out and compete with those guys then when you get to those Class A guys, it’s the same athletes that have been doing what you have been doing all year but maybe not to the level of competition you have been playing. I feel like it definitely gives us the advantage.”
RUSSELLVILLE 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – at Butler County
Aug. 26 – at Glasgow
Sept. 2 – at Logan County
Sept. 9 – Warren East
Sept. 16 – Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 23 – Barren County
Sept. 30 – at Fulton County
Oct. 15 – vs. Pikeville
Oct. 21 – Crittenden County
Oct. 28 – at Monroe County