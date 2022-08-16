It was a disappointing 2021 for the Bowling Green football team.
Entering the season as the defending Class 5A state champion, the Purples faced a gauntlet of a schedule with a freshman quarterback leading the offense. The result was a 6-6 season and a loss to eventual 5A champion – and district rival – South Warren in the second round of the postseason.
The disappointment has given way to optimism, with the Purples eager to rebound from last year’s bumpy ride.
“None of us were happy with the results of last season,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “I like how our group has gone to work. We were able to have a regular winter program, a regular spring. To this point our seniors and our team have done the things we need to do to get rolling down the road.
“The flip side of that is we repeat that schedule. We have the 4A, 5A and 6A champions on it. As I say every year, I hope by district time we are healthy. I know we will have gone through some really tough battles by that point. I like our chances.”
Bowling Green senior lineman Austin Anderson said the team is motivated after last year’s disappointing season.
“We knew last season didn’t end on a good note,” Anderson said. “We lost to our rival, so we definitely got to it this offseason. We’ve been working. The seniors have been stepping up.”
Anderson is part of an experienced offensive line that will be asked to protect sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey.
Seniors Isaiah Martin, Jack Ledogar and Griffin Sheffield, and junior DeMarcus Elliott join Anderson on the line. Bailey showed flashes last season with 1,100 yards passing and eight touchdowns.
“He and our offensive line last year kind of grew up together,” Spader said. “Our offensive line is bigger, nastier. They’ve put in work. They are probably the most impressive group we have had going through camp.
The game – as it does – is beginning to slow down for Deuce and that offensive line has given him a chance to calm down some. He went through some tough battles last year. You throw a freshman into that schedule and he didn’t blink, but he did a lot of freshman things.”
The skill positions are still uncertain heading into the opening week, although Spader likes the possibilities. Three or four players are battling it out at running back, competition that's expected to give the rushing attack a lift after the Purples averaged 88.6 yards a game as a team last year.
Bailey will also have some new options at wideout that Spader said will experience some aches and pains early, but also show promise.
“There is depth at all those positions,” Spader said. “There are guys vying for jobs. I think we will have some guys step up and make names for themselves.”
Defensively, Bowling Green returns some experience, but three of best defensive players were nicked up according to Spader and did not play in scrimmage against Louisville Male.
The defense includes a pair of senior linebackers – Jake Napier and Davis Fant – who led the Purples in tackles last season. Seniors Augustin Nyembo and Bert Kibawa are three-year starters in the secondary, while the defensive line loses three starters with seven or eight guys vying for those spots.
“I just begged our offensive staff to take care of us a few games while we get baptized up front,” Spader said. “That’s how our schedule lays out. You’re aiming toward those district games at the end of the year. We are going to play top opponents and hopefully stay healthy.”
The schedule begins with North Hardin in the Rafferty’s Bowl and includes nondistrict games against McCracken County, Pleasure Ridge Park, Boyle County, Father Ryan (Tenn.) and Louisville St. Xavier.
Spader said that gauntlet should prepare his team for the district opener against South Warren on Sept. 30 – a game that could go a long way toward determining the top seed in the postseason, and perhaps a deep postseason run.
“Greenwood will have something to say about it too,” Spader said. “They have some top players on their team. Coach Howard and his staff do a great job. In our district, Christian County is a big question mark. Didn’t win a game last year, going through a coaching change, but between the three of us – we are all going to finish in the top 10. I’ll throw our district up against anybody.”
BOWLING GREEN 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – vs. North Hardin
Aug. 26 – McCracken County
Sept. 2 – Pleasure Ridge Park
Sept. 9 – at Hopkinsville
Sept. 16 – Boyle County
Sept. 23 – at Father Ryan (Tenn.)
Sept. 30 – at South Warren
Oct. 14 – Greenwood
Oct. 21 – at Christian County
Oct. 28 – at Louisville St. Xavier