GLASGOW – The 2021 football season couldn't have started much worse for Glasgow.
The Class 3A Scotties opened at home against powerful Class 5A Woodford County and suffered a 56-0 loss, a lopsided defeat for a team accustomed to winning.
That wake-up call served its purpose, as the Scotties snapped to attention and proceeded on an epic run to the state semifinals. Glasgow reeled off 12 straight victories after that loss to Woodford, including a thrilling comeback win over Bardstown in the state quarterfinals before falling short of a spot in the state finals with a semifinal loss to Paducah Tilghman.
Although graduation losses from last season's team are significant, the Scotties do return a solid core of experience with a big junior class – many of whom saw plenty of action last season.
"We had an older team – we were mainly seniors and sophomores, so we had some good depth," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. "I don't mind playing sophomores and right now, the dynamic of our team is the big number is in our junior class. So we're a heavy junior class, we're a heavy freshman class – our senior class and our sophomore classes are a little bit smaller. We've got some good players in them, we just don't have a lot of numbers."
Among that smaller group of seniors this season is fullback Keiran Stockton, an All-SKY Conference first-team selection last year after rushing for a team-high 1,335 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021.
Stockton bulked up and worked on his speed over the summer in anticipation of an even greater workload out of the Scotties' modified wing-T.
"I'm expecting a few more this year, so hopefully it turns out as well as it did last year," Stockton said.
A pair of juniors – halfback Gavin Neal and wingback Rico Crowder – both saw some time last season and will join Stockton in the backfield.
Another familiar face back is sophomore quarterback Easton Jessie, who actually already has two years of varsity experience.
"Being it's all said and done, I do believe that Easton's going to win more games than any quarterback here in Glasgow school history," Garmon said. "He played as a freshman – he got two freshman years, he stayed back in that COVID year, him and Keiran both did – and now he's a sophomore. And as a sophomore going into his sophomore year on paper, he has already started and played in 14, 15 games."
Last season Jessie split time at quarterback with John-Carter Myers and passed for 686 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 198 rushing yards and a score. The full-time starting job is Jessie's now.
"I'm so excited – I've been ready for this since I was in little league," Jessie said. "I've always dreamed of playing quarterback for Glasgow. I got to experience it a little bit and I enjoyed it. I'm ready to take it on.
"I'm real comfortable with the system right now and I'm familiar with how fast the game is."
The Scotties have a strong group up front, with a pair of All-SKY Conference second-team selections in juniors Ryne Randall and Cam Johson returning along with fellow junior Rad Gentry as starters on last season's offensive line.
The experience is a little thinner at wide receiver, but Garmon expects a big season from senior Javon Clark. Last season, Clark was Glasgow's second-leading receiver with 17 catches for 366 yards and three TDs.
"We return a lot of guys – to me, our offense is returning more players than what our defense is," Garmon said. "On defense, we've lost our entire secondary so we're having to replace that. We're having to replace our two edge players. At our linebacker situation, we're in good shape. Our interior down linemen, I feel like we're in good shape. You've just got to let some guys play and get experience."
The Scotties have the makings for another stout defensive line, with All-SKY first-team selection Tristan Franklin working back from an ACL injury and All-SKY second-team pick Chase Starr also back in a starting role. That group – which also includes Johnson, Randall and David Dale, among others – is deep enough that Garmon elected to move Stockton to linebacker, where he'll shore up the weak side.
"I just think he can make a big impact at that linebacker spot for us," Garmon said.
Clark is the only returnee with significant experience in the secondary, although Jaleek Mitchell was pressed into action late last year due to injuries and looks to fill a pivotal starting spot at safety.
"Depth-wise, we're not as deep as we were last year," Garmon said. "But I do feel like we can put a good product out there on the field.
"With last year's team, we had a lot of injuries and we had a lot of guys step in and step up. Now those guys are moving to the forefront and being the top leaders on our team."
Stockton expects another strong season for the Scotties.
"We're a little 3A school, but we have a next-man-up mentality," Stockton said. "It doesn't matter what grade or how old you are, if you can go out there and play on Friday nights you'll be out there."
GLASGOW 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 -- John Hardin
Aug. 26 -- Russellville
Sept. 2 -- at Monroe County
Sept. 9 -- Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 16 -- at Hart County
Sept. 23 -- Greenwood
Sept. 30 -- Adair County
Oct. 14 -- at Taylor County
Oct. 21 -- Casey County
Oct. 28 -- at Franklin-Simpson