South Warren junior defensive back Cristian Conyers breaks up a pass to Frederick Douglass senior wide receiver Dane Key in the KHSAA 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals against Frederick Douglass at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The game ended too late Saturday for the final result to be included in Sunday’s print edition. Full coverage is available now on bgdailynews.com and will be published in Monday’s issue. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

The South Warren football team added another state title to the trophy case last season, claiming the Class 5A title with a 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass.

