The South Warren football team added another state title to the trophy case last season, claiming the Class 5A title with a 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass.
The Spartans begin defense of that title with plenty of faces gone from that team, but enough experience returning to have South Warren once again expecting big things this season.
“I know the stars are gone, but we probably have 50% of the guys that at least started a couple of games back,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We had a lot of injuries last year, so we had a lot of guys that got real plays, real reps and got some starts under their belt. That helps.
“I say it every year, in high school there is nothing like experience. I don’t care how fast or strong you are, there is nothing like having done it before. We’ve got a little bit of that, but not as much as what we had the previous year.”
Senior tight end Eli Carter said his class is eager to keep the success going for the Spartans.
“It’s really exciting,” Carter said. “We’ve always been in that shadow of that older class. This is a good year for us to stamp our legacy.”
Some of the biggest losses will be on the offensive end, where the Spartans will have to replace the bulk of the offense including current WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp.
Sophomore Bryce Button is ready to take the reins after learning under Veltkamp and seeing limited varsity action last season.
“I think Caden did a really good job of doing for Bryce what Gavin (Spurrier) did for him,” Smith said. “He took Caden under his wing and Caden really returned the favor with Bryce. He went out of his way to show him some things. He saw the writing on the wall too, so that helps mend it.
“But still until you are actually out there, it’s just not the same. He’s going to have to grow up quickly. He’s a sophomore, so he’s going to play like a sophomore at times. Hopefully as the season progresses you start to see maturity.”
Button will be protected by an experienced offensive line. Seniors Mason Smith, Corey Bitterling and Micah LaRue all started significant games last year and will be joined by junior Jake Neeper and sophomore Landon Burks.
Carter and fellow senior Landon Graves are the tight ends with seniors Keegan Milby and Cristian Conyer – a Tennessee commit – and junior Bailey Shoemaker just a few of the options at wideout.
The backfield features senior Gavin Grawe, who did not play last year, and junior Jimmy Sales, who played in nine games last season.
Defensively, the line includes seniors KJ Hardesty and Daterrian Garrett and juniors Noah Galben and Isaac Sebree.
Seniors Gavin Wilson and Drew Givens and sophomore Ethan Reynolds will be the linebackers with the secondary featuring Conyer, Isaiah Rigsby, junior DeShawn Bridges and Preston Burns. William Trussell is battling an injury, but will also be in the mix once he is healthy.
“Defensively, it is the secondary we will have to lean on,” Smith said. “Three of the four are back and they are going to have to be leaders. The front seven will have a lot of new faces, a lot of new guys, so we will have to lean on that secondary early.”
South Warren will be tested right out the gate facing Highlands in the Rafferty’s Bowl.
“I think Highlands might be the toughest opening game we’ve had,” Smith said. “They basically have their whole team back. They have that tradition. All signs point to that they are going to be pretty good this year. We’ve got our hands full. We have a young team, inexperienced, so we can throw ‘em to the fire early, let them get their feet wet and figure some things out. The goal is to be ready in October, not necessarily August or September.”
The non-district schedule also includes trips to Tennessee and Indiana as well as matchups with McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Logan County – opponents that Smith said will have his team ready for what lies ahead in a tough district that includes crosstown rivals Bowling Green and Greenwood.
“In this district I say we have three of the top 10 teams in (5A),” Smith said. “It’s the toughest, I don’t even think it’s debatable. You really don’t have a lot of time to figure it out.”
SOUTH WARREN 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – vs. Highlands
Aug. 26 – at Hendersonville (Tenn.)
Sept. 9 – at Gibson Southern (Ind.)
Sept. 16 – Paducah Tilghman
Sept. 23 – Louisville Central
Sept. 30 – Bowling Green
Oct. 7 – at McCracken County
Oct. 14 – Christian County
Oct. 21 – at Greenwood
Oct. 28 – Logan County