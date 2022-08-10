GLASGOW – Barren County has bulked up the roster and beefed up the offensive line this season.
Last year, the Trojans struggled with COVID-19-related absences that made it hard for head coach Tommy Muse and his staff to predict who might be available from week to week.
“We never started the same 11 on offense, and the same 11 defensively only started once last year,” Muse said. “It was crazy – next kid stepped up and played, that’s all you can do.”
This year, the Trojans count 82 players on the roster, including 14 seniors, as they look to improve on last season’s 3-8 campaign that ended with a loss to Central Hardin in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Much of Barren County’s struggles last season came from inconsistent play on the offensive line, which increased when starting quarterback Jamison Buie went down with an injury. Buie’s injury pushed Will Childress, who had been splitting snaps early in the season, into the full-time starting role.
Childress finished the season passing for 966 yards and five touchdowns. Muse said Childress has looked solid in the preseason.
“Excited about Will – had a really good offseason in the weight room, spring practice he looked really good,” Muse said.
Childress said he’s focused on improving his reads, knowing when to tuck the ball and run it or when to check down on a play.
“It’s not really much different than last year,” Childress said. “I just know I’ve got to go out and do my job and trust the other guys to do their job. But it’s easier to prepare in the summer, knowing I have to take over the team and lead them.”
The Trojans have rebuilt much of the backfield in their wing-T base offense, with leading rusher Drew Fisher along with backs Gage Allen and Ryan Shirley lost to graduation. Fullback Donovan Bradshaw, who finished second on the team in rushing with 414 yards and 7 TDs last year, provides some experience in the run game.
Senior tight end Aiden Miller is also back after leading the team in receiving last year (37 catches for 454 yards, 3 TDs). At 6-foot-4 and about 200 pounds, Miller offers a big target for Childress.
“Here recently I feel like I’ve lacked a little bit as far as running the ball,” Miller said. “I’ve always felt comfortable catching it and tucking it, but I felt like I was a little sloppy and uncomfortable running it. So I just talked to coach and said I want the ball in practice, running it through traffic and just trying to get outside toward the sideline more and feeling more comfortable with the ball in my hands.”
Jonathan Wilson and Alex Ragan are among the other options at receiver for Barren County this season.
The Trojans return three starters on the offensive line – Andrew Guffey, Hunter Compton and Chris Devore – and all are bigger and stronger this season.
“Our line looks a lot better this year,” Muse said. “Last year when Jamison got hurt, the bad line play showed up. Jamison created a lot with his feet. Will is more of a pocket passer.”
Muse is enthused with his defensive line, which has said is “probably the best part of our defense” this season. Senior Cody Rito, who finished with five sacks last year, is back to play at defensive end and will also see time in the offensive backfield.
Jaxen Arms, Wilson, Jackson Arms and Madden Morgan, along with a few others, fill out that strong defensive line for the Trojans.
Trigg Carver, who finished as the team’s second-leading tackler (71), has moved from outside to middle linebacker. Miller is also back as s starting linebacker, with Waylon Clemmons and Tanner Harper expected to see time at outside linebacker.
“Our entire secondary is new,” Muse said. “Brey Bewley played quite a bit last season as a freshman due to injuries and COVID and has looked really good so far. He’s probably got the most experience.”
Muse expects Tate Spillman to play at free safety, with Logan Truett likely on the opposite side of Bewley at cornerback with Austin Sewell also in the mix.
All in all, Muse thinks he’s got a solid group this season.
“Anywhere you go, when you go from a 1 to a 2 there’s going to be a drop-off, but we’ve got kids competing for spots,” Muse said. “In the past years, if you were a good sophomore or freshman, you were starting. We’ve got some sophomores who will play a lot, but I like our depth.”
BARREN COUNTY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – Metcalfe County
Aug. 26 – Grayson County
Sept. 2 – Russell County
Sept. 9 – Monroe County
Sept. 16 – at North Laurel
Sept. 23 – at Russellville
Sept. 30 – at Central Hardin
Oct. 14 – at North Hardin
Oct. 21 – Meade County
Oct. 28 – Allen County-Scottsville{&end}