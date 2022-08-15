This is the year Warren East football coach Jeff Griffith and his staff have been waiting for.
After getting "bullied" by other teams as an undersized and young football team, the Raiders this year have the opportunity to become the bullies. The Raiders return a ton of experience including a 13-member senior class after having just five seniors last season and eight the year before.
"Ever since this group of seniors was coming through seventh grade and eighth grade in the middle school, we knew it was a special group in terms of their talent, their ability and their love of football," Griffith said. "This is a big senior class that loves football, it's close group. There's 13 of them and 10 of them have been four-year guys."
The Raiders return all five starters on the offensive line off last season's 5-6 team that finished with a first-round Class 4A state playoff loss to Franklin-Simpson. Griffith expects a jump forward from that group of senior left tackle Riley Odell, senior left guard Layton Willis, junior center Luke Penrose, senior right guard Dratavyn Barber and junior right tackle Morgan White.
"We certainly hope so," Griffith said. "They've kind of got beat up a little bit the last year or two, being undersized a little bit and not very strong. But they've all put on weight, they've all gotten stronger and they're juniors and seniors now with experience."
Willis said the Raiders have been putting in the time to get ready for a strong season.
"This offseason we've been working hard, getting focused and getting ready for the season to come," Willis said. 'Just trying our best."
All that experience up front is a boost for sophomore starting quarterback Dane Parsley, who won the job early last season and passed for 655 yards and five touchdowns while also leading the Raiders in rushing with 752 yards and 10 TDs.
"Dane has definitely solidified himself as our starting quarterback," Griffith said. "And as a sophomore, he's a very mature young man and understands our offense and has the physical tools to be a really good quarterback."
Senior running back Quinton Hollis also returns as a starter after rushing for 594 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The passing game is also well stocked with the return of leading receiver Tray Price (37 receptions for 529 yards, 5 TDs) along with fellow starter Ahmad Alexander. Simon Ghee is also back as East's starting tight end.
The outlook is similarly promising on defense, where the Raiders have loads of experience back this season.
Simon Ghee, who has started at East since his freshman season and already holds a handful of offers from FCS programs, is a disruptive presence at linebacker and as a edge rusher.
"He's the best player on defense every time we take the field," Griffith said.
The Raiders also have junior linebacker Maddox Tarrence back after he led the team with 74 tackles last season. Sophomore Jackson McCool also returns as a starting linebacker and Griffith has liked what he's seen from senior outside linebacker Emmanuel Summers, who shifted over after playing defensive end last season.
The Raiders' defensive line from last season is mostly intact with a trio of returning junior starters -- defensive ends Josh Collins and Matthew Cowles, and noseguard Ethan Richardson.
The Raiders did lose a pair of starters from the 2021 secondary, but senior cornerback Isaiah Ghee and junior free safety Malik Summers -- who each had a team-high six interceptions last year -- are back to shore up that group.
"Those are going to be two guys that while we're breaking in another corner and another safety, they've got to hold down the fort back there," Griffith said.
The Raiders, who've had a penchant for big plays on both sides of the ball, hope to retain that explosiveness while doing a better job of executing at a higher level on both sides of the ball.
"Consistency has been our biggest bugaboo for a couple years, and I think part of that is youth and part of that is sometimes a lack of focus," Griffith said. "But that's something we've really tried to hone in on this year, in terms of being more consistent offensively and obviously more consistent defensively and not giving up big plays."
WARREN EAST 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 -- White House-Heritage (Tenn.)
Aug. 26 -- at Ohio County
Sept. 2 -- Edmonson County
Sept. 9 -- at Russellville
Sept. 16 -- at Russell County
Sept. 23 -- Wayne County
Sept. 29 -- Warren Central
Oct. 14 -- at Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 21 -- Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 28 -- Daviess County