BROWNSVILLE — Change has come again at Edmonson County.
The Wildcats are set to play under their third different head coach in three years as Zach Vincent takes over for Ed Smart following last year's 0-8 campaign.
And after enduring a winless season that also included COVID-19-related cancellations in two of the first three weeks, a fresh start may be just what Edmonson County needs.
"We're looking a lot better," Wildcats senior wide receiver/cornerback Daren Alexander said. "Just from the two weeks off the the dead period, we look 10 times better than we did in the season last year. We're looking a lot better this year."
Vincent may be new to his role as head coach, but he's no stranger to the Edmonson County program. Vincent spent last season coaching at Edmonson County Middle School, but before that worked with the varsity program under previous head coaches Nathan Smith and Kyle Pierce.
"I've seen the undefeated seasons and I've seen the .500s, and I've seen the 0-and ... pretty rough, but we're hoping to bounce back," Vincent said. "That's the big plan this year. We're trying to make football fun, trying to put that behind us and prove to these kids that they've got it in them to do good. That's the big thing."
After running the veer offense last season, the Wildcats plan to go with a wing-T slot attack this year. Last season, Edmonson County was extremely unbalanced on offense, attempting just 45 passes that netted 152 passing yards while rushing for 1,123.
"We're going to try our best to balance it out," Vincent said. "That's how you become a successful program. You've got to keep the defense on its heels, guessing what you're going to do."
That's not to say the Wildcats will be anything close to resembling an air raid offense – run game is still likely the best avenue to success this year. Leading rusher Michael Mills (530 yards, 4 TDs) is back along with second-leading rusher Zander Bass (388 yards, 3 TDs). Senior Jude Clemons is back after a couple seasons away from football and should see time at fullback.
"Running the wing-T, everybody knows you've got to have a good backfield – you've got to have at least three and you've got to have guys rotate behind them because it's tiresome and that's what you're going to do a lot," Vincent said. "We're going to throw the ball a little bit, try to confuse some teams with some motion and things like that."
The Wildcats are still deciding on a starting quarterback with seniors Tyler Anderson and Peyton Keith "neck-and-neck" right now for the job.
"It's just one of those things we've got to figure out as the season goes along," Vincent said.
The offensive line features some experience with Kasey Webb at guard and Seth Baker at center among the group, along with another of the handful of new seniors to the program – Nolan Martin, who's slated to play at tackle.
"It's been a great addition," Vincent said of the new seniors on the team. "A lot of times you get some guys who come out kind of as a last hurrah to say they did it, but we've got some guys who are committed and working their butts off."
Senior Monte Orvis is among an experienced group on the defensive line.
"The team's looking a lot better, offensively and defensively," Orvis said. "We have a lot bigger line, we have more mature players. We have some more players that came out this year, too."
Senior Austin Cherry, freshman Hunter Kinser and Martin are also among that defensive line group.
Junior Noah Meredith, who ranked second on the team last season with 39 tackles, anchors that group that should include Clemons and Keith. Bass could also see time at linebacker as a sort of jack-of-all-trades, with him also likely lining up at cornerback and free safety.
Daren Alexander will hold down one cornerback spot, with another senior newcomer – David Brewer – also slated to see time. Anderson should get time at free safety.
"Defense, I think we're solid," Vincent said. "Our defensive backfield looks great. We looked good in our 7-on-7s, played some teams that were bigger than us quite well."
EDMONSON COUNTY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 – at Grayson County
Aug. 26 – Butler County
Sept. 2 – at Warren East
Sept. 9 – at Hancock County
Sept. 16 – Caverna
Sept. 23 – Metcalfe County
Sept. 30 – Clinton County
Oct. 14 – at Green County
Oct. 21 – at Monroe County
Oct. 28 – Breckinridge County