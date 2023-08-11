South Warren freshman Cora Kincaid scored a pair of goals to lead the host Spartans to a 3-1 girls' soccer win against Ohio County on Thursday.
PREP ROUNDUP
Kincaid scores twice to lead Spartans over Ohio County
- Daily News
-
-
South Warren freshman Cora Kincaid scored a pair of goals to lead the host Spartans to a 3-1 girls' soccer win against Ohio County on Thursday.
Elda Mustafic added a goal, and Emersyn Cox and Addison Boor each picked up an assist in the victory.
Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning finished with nine saves for South Warren (2-0), which is set to play Murray and McCracken County in the Daviess County-hosted DC Classic on Saturday in Owensboro.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Hart County 1
Sara Norwood scored a pair of goals to pace host Franklin-Simpson to a 4-1 win against Hart County on Thursday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Kennedi Alexander and Lilly Ferguson also scored goals and Bianca Morales tallied an assist for the Lady Wildcats, who won their season opener.
Goalkeepers Madison Slate (10 saves) and Kristal Stewart (2) combined for 12 saves.
Franklin-Simpson (1-0) hosts Butler County on Monday.
Barren County 3, TCC 1
Hadley Adams produced a hat trick to spark visiting Barren Coiunty to a 3-1 win against Todd County Central on Thursday.
Adams finished with three goals, all unassisted, to lead the Trojanettes.
Goalkeepers Kassidy White (4 saves) and Hannah Wilson (3) combined for seven saves.
Barren County (1-1) visits Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Russellville 3, ACS 1
Host Russellville got goals from three different players in a 3-1 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Jermani Morris, Genesis Terry and Trystanne Hickman each tallied a goal for the Lady Panthers. Jasmine Kennedy added an assist.
Goalkeeper Chloe Penrod finished with eight saves for Russellville (1-1), which visits District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Kynleigh Schultz scored a penalty-kick goal for Allen County-Scottsville (1-1), which was slated to host Logan County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game Friday.
Boys' soccer
Logan County 9, ACS 1
Daniels Dawson scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead visiting Logan County to a 9-1 win against Allen County-Scottsville in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Thursday.
Gabriel Fernandez and Kevin Hernandez added two goals each for the visiting Wildcats, who won their season opener. Elijah Baker and Luis Ojeda each tallied a goal and an assist, and Layne Harris added an unassisted goal in the win.
Goalkeeper Felix Fernandez finished with five saves for Franklin-Simpson (1-0), which visits Fort Knox on Saturday.
ACS (0-1) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Saturday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.