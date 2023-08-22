South Warren freshman Cora Kincaid scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Spartans to a 5-0 girls' soccer win against Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday.
PREP ROUNDUP
Kincaid's two goals boost Spartans to road win
- Daily News
-
-
Emersyn Cox, Elda Mustafic and Ema Advic also tallied a goal apiece, and Paige Holcomb notched an assist in the win.
Goalkeepers Lilly Fanning, Emma Beavers and Caitlyn Kincaid combined to record the shutout for South Warren (4-1-1), which is set to face St. Mary's Episcopal (Tenn.) and Walker Valley (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Saturday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Greenwood 7, Warren Central 0
Caroline Drexel and Ella Whittle scored two goals apiece to pace host Greenwood to a 7-0 win against Warren Central on Monday.
Jojo McCorkle, Avery Kate Burton and Avery Buser each scored one goal, Landry Campbell notched three assists and Ruby Gonzalez also had an assist for the Lady Gators.
Goalkeeper Makenna Fyhr recorded the shutout for Greenwood (4-1 overall, 1-0 District 1), which hosts Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Warren Central (4-1-1, 0-1) takes on Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday.
Butler County 5, Edmonson County 1
Visiting Butler County claimed a 5-1 win against District 11 rival Edmonson County on Monday.
Kenslie Pandolfi tallied the goal off a Jenna Lashley assist for the host Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (0-4 overall, 0-1 District 11) hosts district rival Grayson County on Thursday.
Butler County (2-2, 1-1) was slated to host Meade County on Tuesday.
Christian County 3, Frankiln-Simpson 2
Christian County claimed a 3-2 win over homestanding Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Ava Holland and Sara Norwood tallied goals, and Kennedi Alexander had an assist for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (2-4) was scheduled to visit District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Glasgow 2, Warren East 1, OT
Jared Malagon scored a pair of goals as host Glasgow picked up a 2-1 win in overtime against District 15 rival Warren East on Monday.
Mynor Garcia and Nick Bower tallied assists for the Scotties.
Goalkeeper Walker Thornbury finished with six saves for Glasgow (3-1-1, 3-0), which is set to host Wayne County in the Scotties Classic on Wednesday.
Warren East (1-4, 0-2) is scheduled to host district rival Barren County on Thursday.
