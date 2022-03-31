Volleyball has been a big part of life for Chandler Kinley and her family.
The oldest of three siblings, Kinley played at Lafayette High School in Lexington before playing at Northern Illinois. Her sisters played at Oklahoma and Butler, respectively.
So when Kinley saw the chance to guide the Greenwood volleyball program, she jumped at the opportunity. Kinley was named the head coach Thursday.
She replaces Allen Whittinghill, who stepped down following the season.
“Greenwood is such a well-known program,” Kinley said. “It’s such a distinguished school and volleyball program. Really, I am just looking to build on what has already been created – to create good fundamentals … but also good women in the classroom, on the court and in the world.”
Kinley said the program’s success, dating back to her playing days, was one of the things that attracted her to the job.
“I think Greenwood has been good every single year,” Kinley said. “Obviously the skill and the fundamentals are here. I am ready to just build on it and see how far we can go.”
She inherits a team that finished 22-16 last season, falling to Bowling Green in the Region 4 championship game. Greenwood has advanced to eight straight region championship games, winning three region crowns in Whittinghill’s four seasons at the helm.
While Kinley is familiar with the Greenwood program, she said she is not as familiar with the rest of the district or region schools.
“I don’t know much about Bowling Green in general or the county schools, district schools, but I do know Bowling Green produces strong volleyball teams,” Kinley said. “I know that every game is going to be a tough game. That is good because you know every single night you are going to compete and play good volleyball. I’m excited for that.”
She said she plans to spend the next few days getting to know her players, setting up some open gyms.
“A lot of them are still in club ball,” Kinley said. “I also played club ball, so I know how important it is. I don’t want to take away from that. I want them to focus on that, but setting up a few open gyms so I can see them play volleyball and get to know them personally is probably the next few steps.”{&end}
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.