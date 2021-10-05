It had been a quiet night for Tarik Kovacevic.
The Warren Central senior goalkeeper had seen just 11 shots come his way through regulation and a pair of sudden-death overtimes against South Warren in Tuesday's District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament championship at Warren East High School.
Kovacevic had just two saves through 90 minutes of soccer, but in less than three minutes he doubled that by knocking away two shots to boost the Dragons to a 1-0 (3-1 in penalty kicks) victory.
"I knew if it went to PKs, I'd be calm," Kovacevic said. "I'm calm on PKs, so I knew I was going to handle that situation pretty well. It's the most strong point of my game."
The District 14 tournament championship is the third straight for Warren Central, all coming against the rival Spartans. This one took a bit longer, as neither team could successfully finish what amounted to a handful of good chances in an evenly-played game.
Warren Central (12-4-2) produced the better chances through much of the first half, outshooting the Spartans 7-3 in the first 40 minutes.
South Warren (9-8-2) made better use of its superior size against the quicker Dragons in the second half, narrowing the shooting gap to 9-7. Although a few shots resulted in saves, none were truly dangerous.
"It was pretty slow," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. "I thought we had a good bead on the game to start and came out with the right kind of fire. But out of halftime, it looked like South Warren took a little bit more control of the game. Nothing that was too dangerous from either side -- that's why we went to PKs -- but I think both teams will play better. I know we can play better. I'm sure they're going to bring a better game."
After an uneventul first overtime, the Dragons had a chance but couldn't quite connect on Nae Reh's indirect kick into the penalty box, and the Spartans had a chance on Tarik Hamzagic's header off a corner kick that sailed wide.
That forced PKs, and South Warren got first crack. The Spartans' Kiram Mujic put his team up 1-0 in PKs by beating Kovacevic with a shot into the left corner, but Warren Central's Damir Beganovic evened it with a successful penalty kick of his own.
After the Spartans' Alen Smaljovic missed high on his kick in the second round, the Dragons' Semir Hodzic put his team ahead with a goal inside the right post.
Kovacevic took over, lunging left to deny Ahmed Becic's attempt.
Warren Central's Lah Moo followed with another PK goal, putting his team up 3-1 before Kovacevic closed it out with another diving save on Safit Sipic's attempt.
"Tarik, he's something else -- he's been wanting this," Ray said. "I expect it out of him. I have the most confidence in that kid because he's worked really hard to get where he is today."
Both teams will advance to the upcoming Region 4 tournament, with the draw set for later this week.
"Hat's off to Warren Central," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. "They played really hard and they stepped up with their penalties. I'm proud of our guys. I thought that we fought and that we're still getting there. We're very thankful that we have another week until we start the region tournament and hopefully we can take care of business in the region tournament and get another go at them."
If history is any indication, there is an excellent chance the two District 14 representatives will meet once more in the Region 4 championship -- District 14 has dominated the championship game since 2017, when District 15's Glasgow reached the final.
"Like I told the team, 'It feels good, be happy to win districts, but this doesn't matter -- it matters in regions,'" Beganovic said. "So we've got to step it up even more. We've got to play harder, we've got to be more physical, more mental -- I feel like we're going to get them."