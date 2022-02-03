The Butler County girls’ basketball team is in the midst of a season unlike any other for the program.
Despite Tuesday’s loss at Franklin-Simpson, Butler County heads into Friday night’s scheduled game against Grayson County on the cusp of history.
Butler County is 18-2 after Tuesday’s game and needs two more wins to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since 2000-01. A win against Grayson County or Edmonson County on Feb. 11 and the Lady Bears will clinch the top seed in District 12, putting Butler County in position to win the first girls' basketball district championship since 1993.
It’s just a few of the many milestones Butler County has in its sights. With a roster that includes nine seniors, fourth-year coach Lexie Belcher said confidence is growing as the success continues.
“It’s really big,” Belcher said. “I’ve been with these girls for a while. They work hard. These girls are special.”
This season has been a steady climb for the Lady Bears that began a year before Belcher was named head coach. Taylin Clark is one of four seniors who were on the roster as eighth graders. That team finished 5-20, but the foundation was set.
“Our coaches have been telling us for years that we are the team to beat,” Clark said. “All these years of playing together, we’ve finally realized how good we can be together if we play together and act as a team. I think that has really helped us play that much better together this year.”
Belcher said the ability to be on a varsity roster as eighth graders is something that showed these players could develop into a team capable of doing special things.
“I hate more than anything to throw in a player that is not ready for varsity level,” Belcher said. “It’s a different level. There is nothing that compares to it. They battled and they kept getting better every year. Conditioning has been hard. We’ve lifted. We’ve ran a lot. I begged them the last four years, ‘Stay with me because I will lead you there.’ ”
Butler County finished 6-22 in Belcher’s first year in 2018-19 and finished 13-17 the next season.
Last year, the Lady Bears took a huge step forward, winning six of seven down the stretch to finish 9-7. Butler County advanced to the District 12 championship and earned its first trip to the Region 3 tournament since 2011, losing to Breckinridge County in the opening round.
“Winning early is nice, but winning when it matters is the ultimate thing,” Belcher said. “At the time I didn’t feel like we were ready for region play, being at the Sportscenter, so that has been our focus – getting back there and not settling for district runner-up. We’ve got to finish the season if we expect to compete in the district and then the region.”
Senior Gracie Cardwell said last year was a big step, finally validating all the hard work.
“We figured it would happen a little bit sooner, but we are finally here,” Cardwell said. “This year we knew that this was our year and we had to prove it to everybody.”
Belcher said this is something her team has been preparing for since day one, taking that next step as a program.
“It’s down to the grind of the season,” Belcher said. “We’ve been together since Oct. 15 and it is hard to have a group of 30 girls to get along, but I told them last night this is when it matters and they have to come together stronger than ever.”
While winning the district is the immediate goal, the Lady Bears have other goals in sight as well – trying to win the program’s first region tournament game since 1998.
“We know that we can do it,” Clark said. “We just have to play to that ability.”